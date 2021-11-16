Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, November 16th





Calgary THE LAST The Calgary Area R value (average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case) is the highest in the province at 1.0. While the Edmonton area matches the provincial R value of 0.92. The Calgary area has the highest R value in the province Alberta is reporting an R value below 1. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each case diagnosed. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta reported 1068 new cases with COVID-19 over the weekend: 429 cases on Friday. 353 cases on Saturday. 286 cases on Sunday.

over the weekend: There were 17 new deaths reported in Alberta Health. A total of 3188 Albertans have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

reported in Alberta Health. A total of Albertans have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of active cases in Alberta is 5828.

321,082 Albertans are considered to have recovered .

Albertans are considered to have . As of Monday, there is 519 people in hospital with COVID-19. From these, 100 are in the ICU.

with COVID-19. From these, As of Sunday, November 14, AHS says there is 275 General ICU beds for adults open in Alberta, incl 102 additional space on the base of 173 ICU general beds for adults.

General ICU beds for adults open in Alberta, incl additional space on the base of ICU general beds for adults. Currently there is 209 patients in the ICU, about half of whom are COVID positive, AHS said.

patients in the ICU, about half of whom are COVID positive, AHS said. ProvincialICU capacity, with extra growth beds, isat 78 percent. Without additional growth space, the capacity of the provincial ICU would be low 124 percent. Alberta is reporting a R-value below 1 . The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case.

. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case. A value of R below 1.0 means that the transmission is no longer increasing. Across the province, the R value for November 1-14 was 0.92, with a confidence interval between 0.89 and 0.96.

with a confidence interval between 0.89 and 0.96. The R value for the Edmonton area is 0.92, and in Calgary it is 1.0 the highest rate. In the rest of Alberta the rate is 0.87.

In response to declining COVID-19 numbers throughout the province, Live media updates will now only be held once a week on Tuesday.The daily numbers will continue to be posted online, said the province’s chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. The latest vaccines: The Calgary City mobile effort to vaccinate against COVID-19 has delivered nearly 2,000 doses since Monday, Nov. 15. It lasts until December 1st.

Starting Monday, November 15, anyone wishing to enter a business participating in the Alberta Restriction Program must submit proof of vaccination which includes a QR code For those over 18, valid identification matching that record is also required.

For those over 18, matching that record is also required. Albertans can get their expanded vaccine records with one QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.

online at Exceptions include First Nations and military vaccination records.

69.9 percent of the general population of the province or 82.2 percent of qualified Albanians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total population of the province, 74.7 percent have received at least one dose, or 87.8 percent of those who qualify.

of the general population of the province or of qualified Albanians have received of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total population of the province, have received at least one dose, or of those who qualify. This compares to 78.2 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 74.7 percent of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. Among those who qualify, 89.3 percent have taken a dose and 85.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to Among those who qualify, have taken a dose and are fully vaccinated. This was announced by the government on Friday 5000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the province.

doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the province. Albertans who are 18 years of age or older and interested in getting a single dose viral vector vaccine can book an appointment through 811.

Due to a limited supply, the Janssen vaccine will only be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics in designated locations throughout the province, the province said in a press release.

As of Nov. 8, more Albertans qualify for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Residents aged 70 and over, as well as First Nations residents, Mtis and Inuit 18 years old and affordable to access reinforcements.

Residents aged 70 and over, as well as First Nations residents, Mtis and Inuit 18 years old and affordable to access reinforcements. Third doses will also be available for first-line health care workers. Doses should be reserved for a period that is at least six months after the second dose.

As of October 25, Alberta 12 and older must provide evidence of complete vaccination two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enter restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Provincial Exemption Program. The Alberta government has released an application to scan and verify QR code vaccine data. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

vaccine data. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices. People who are not fully vaccinated may still choose to take a privately paid COVID-19 negative test within the previous 72 hours or a valid test of a medical exemption.

may still choose to take a privately paid COVID-19 negative test within the previous 72 hours or a valid test of a medical exemption. The government of Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney established the voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19.

Operators who are eligible for the program but who choose not to participate will need to follow the measures involved capacity constraints and physical distancing.

There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website.

On Monday, November 15, the Calgary city council voted unanimously in favor of expanding the city’s mandatory vaccination policy for staff include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees.

include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees. of Mandatory vaccination policy of the city of Calgary entered into force on 1 November. Requires all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether they work in the office, at home or elsewhere. On Monday, November 15, she said 92 percent of her staff had been fully or partially vaccinated.

entered into force on 1 November. Requires all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether they work in the office, at home or elsewhere. On Monday, November 15, she said 92 percent of her staff had been fully or partially vaccinated. The city says employees who have not been fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are required to participate in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

From 1 December, those who have not been vaccinated will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense. Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination until 30 November.

will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination AHS is extension of the term that staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers comply with the mandatory immunization policy by 30 November. Latest on surgeries, hospitals, mask bylaws and more: Support people who are symptomatic or diagnosed with COVID-19 will no longer be able to accompany maternity patients to hospitals.

Alberta Health had previously allowed certain support people who were positive or symptomatic of COVID-19 in hospitals with maternity patients. They overturned the order after deciding with Alberta Health Services that the health care facilities could not provide the additional protections required.

AHS has started to administer one new treatment with monoclonal antibodies which was recently approved by Health Canada, said on November 9, Alberta chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

which was recently approved by Health Canada, said on November 9, Alberta chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Sotrovimab is a new drug developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms.

is a new drug developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms. it’s first treatment to be offered to outpatients in Alberta.

to be offered to outpatients in Alberta. The mandate of the Edmonton mask will remain in place without limits for repeal or expiration date, as the council voted on November 9 to review the current bylaw. The bylaw was on the verge of expiration as it was about to hit a trigger that had 10 consecutive 10 days less than 100 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

will remain in place without limits for repeal or expiration date, as the council voted on November 9 to review the current bylaw. The bylaw was on the verge of expiration as it was about to hit a trigger that had 10 consecutive 10 days less than 100 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Calgary City Council has voted to change the threshold for repealing the Calgary Mask bylaw In September, the council voted to repeal the bylaw either in force on December 31 or when the number of COVID cases in Calgary fell below 100 per 100,000 residents for 10 consecutive days. Instead, the council voted Nov. 1 to change the threshold to 28 days.

In September, the council voted to repeal the bylaw either in force on December 31 or when the number of COVID cases in Calgary fell below 100 per 100,000 residents for 10 consecutive days. Instead, the council voted Nov. 1 to change the threshold to the number of Delayed operations in Alberta by the fourth wave of the pandemic it had reached 15,000 by Nov. 4, nearly double what it had been a month earlier, as the province canceled procedures and reallocated resources to patients with COVID-19, Health Minister Jason Copping said.

by the fourth wave of the pandemic it had reached 15,000 by Nov. 4, nearly double what it had been a month earlier, as the province canceled procedures and reallocated resources to patients with COVID-19, Health Minister Jason Copping said. Copping also said on November 4 that the province “does not have a clear timeline at this point in time” when delayed operations will resume. The minister said operations are still being delayed every day, despite the declining number of cases. The regulator of Alberta doctors said on November 4 that it is performing unannounced inspections in medical clinics in an attempt to crack down on doctors spreading misinformation about COVID-19 or prescribing unproven remedies for the disease.

in an attempt to crack down on doctors spreading misinformation about COVID-19 or prescribing unproven remedies for the disease. of Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSA) said that as of November 4, it had conducted five inspections related to COVID-19 complaints in three weeks.

(CPSA) said that as of November 4, it had conducted five inspections related to COVID-19 complaints in three weeks. Hinshawanoi new measures for continuing care institutions which began on October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask throughout the interior of the building, including occupants’ rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

which began on October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask throughout the interior of the building, including occupants’ rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result. Announced the province new measures to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking contacts in schools will be introduced in stages, explosions will be declared in schools, and quick test kits will be made available for parents to test younger children. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Monday: Edmonton Area: 1249.

1249. Calgary Area: 1848.

1848. North zone: 1213.

1213. Central area: 991.

991. South area: 521.

521. Unknown:6. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press, CBC Edmonton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-november-16-1.6250481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos