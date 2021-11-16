Passenger traffic doubled at Ontario International Airport in October





Domestic travel increased by 125% to 481,000 passengers in October, while international volume exceeded 13,000, an increase of 215%. When compared to October 2019, domestic travel was 0.27% higher last month while the volume of international passengers was 46% lower. From January to October, the total passenger volume exceeded 3.5 million, 66% higher than the same period last year. The number of domestic and international passengers increased by 68% and 14%, respectively. Compared to the first 10 months of 2019, the total passenger volume was 22% lower. The volume of domestic and international passengers decreased by 20% and 63%, respectively. “The revival of air travel in Southern California is more visible in Ontario International, which is experiencing the fastest pandemic recovery between airports of its size and larger, “he said. Curt Hagman, commissioner and chairman of the OIAA San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “As the demand for domestic air travel grows, airlines and airline passengers are demonstrating their confidence in our ability to provide a safe and secure aviation environment and a world-class customer experience.” passenger totals October 2021 October 2020 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2020 CHANGING Away 481,635 213,773 125.30% 3,461,661 2,054,737 68.5% THE INTERNATIONAL 13,092 4149 215.55% 92278 80,485 14.7% Total 494,727 217,922 127.02% 3,553,939 2,135,222 66.4% passenger totals October 2021 October 2019 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2019 CHANGING Away 481,635 480,318 0.27% 3,461,661 4,319,183 -19.9% THE INTERNATIONAL 13,092 24232 -45.97% 92278 248,121 -62.8% Total 494,727 504,550 -1.95% 3,553,939 4,567,304 -22.2% Shipments of air cargo, commercial goods and mail together, fell 11.49% in October to 72,901 tonnes from 82,363 tonnes in the same month last year. Compared to October 2019, however, the October tonnage was more than 7% higher. From the current year, air freight decreased by 4.4% compared to 2020, but increased by 14.7% compared to 2019. Air cargo (tonnage) October 2021 October 2020 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2020 CHANGING Freight transport 67,862 79,549 -14.69% 677,814 731,359 -7.3% COMMUNICATIONS 5039 2814 79.10% 39,465 18,594 112.2% Total 72901 82,363 -11.49% 717,279 749,952 -4.4% Air cargo (tonnage) October 2021 October 2019 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2019 CHANGING Freight transport 67,862 66,436 2.15% 677,814 605,498 11.9% COMMUNICATIONS 5039 1557 223.56% 39,465 19778 99.5% Total 72901 67,994 7.22% 717,279 625,276 14.7% “Ontario International continues to prove itself as an efficient and low-cost aviation gateway with first-class facilities, not to mention strong community support. Our airport is a public treasure trove for City of Ontario, San Bernardino County and the Internal Empire in general, “said Hagman. circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in it United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent pilots. Located in the Inner Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, provided non-stop commercial aircraft services at 26 major US airports. Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Tweet, and Instagram. circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an Agreement on Joint Powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California economy and residents of the four-county airport watershed. The OIAA commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro July Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executives Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contacts:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527[email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport Similar links www.flyontario.com

