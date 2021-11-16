Vanessa Kanu of TELUS International was named CFO of the Year by the Ottawa Board of Commerce and the Ottawa Business Gazette

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (TELI BUSINESS) – TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator (DCX) that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions to global and divisive brands, announces today that its Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Kanu, has been recognized as the 2021 CFO by the Ottawa Business Board and the Ottawa Business Journal at the Best Ottawa Business Awards. The annual awards recognize local businesses and leaders in the region of Canada’s national capital, who demonstrate strong leadership, outstanding innovation, and an unwavering commitment to community and social issues.

I am really honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the extraordinary team Ive had the pleasure of leading, said Vanessa Kanu, CFO of TELUS International. It has been an exciting year of growth and change, both personally and for our company since I joined the organization last September. Together, we have marked milestones such as our IPO and our Lionbridge AI and Playment acquisitions. I look forward to our journey of growth as we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner for many of the world’s leading brands and leading breakers in the industry, and continue to exemplify TELUS Internationals’ commitment to putting customers first while invest in the global communities where we live, work and serve.

Vanessa joined our executive team during one of the most intense and exciting times in our company history as we were in the middle of our IPO journey, said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International. Her ability to learn our business so quickly and thoroughly is a true testament to her extensive financial experience and commitment to excellence. Moreover, its proven acumen and strategic mindset were essential as our company made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange and became the largest technology IPO in the history of the Toronto Stock Exchange last February. Over the past 14 months, Vanessa’s excellent leadership and deep-rooted expertise have been instrumental in helping to foster the profitability of our company and guide our leadership. From organizing virtual street shows to connecting us with our stakeholders and our expanding investor community, to leading our latest, successful, outsourced and enhanced, subordinate secondary offering, Vanessa has enabled us to we build on our strong financial foundation, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this visible and well-deserved recognition.

Prior to joining TELUS International, Vanessa held progressive roles over a 16-year period at Mitel, eventually becoming CFO where she was responsible for the organizations’ global financial operations, including accounting, treasury, taxation, planning and analysis, and reporting. . She has also previously held roles in PricewaterhouseCoopers’s insurance and business consulting practice. Vanessa is a longtime resident of Ottawa, Ontario and is an active member of her community, volunteering for organizations such as East Ontario Children’s Hospital and serving on the Board of Directors, and Finance Committees, and Audit of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation. and Thorn.

Vanessa excelled working at Mitel, a pillar in the technology sector in Ottawa. She spent almost 17 years at the company, eventually becoming her CFO. Then, to see its move to TELUS International and help orchestrate the largest technology IPO in TSX history is truly an amazing achievement, said Michael Curran, publisher of the Ottawa Business Journal.

The annual CFO Award recognizes CFOs in the region of Canada’s national capital, who maximize their financial position and the growth of their company each year.

