International registrations are returning nationally and to Pennsylvania colleges after the pandemic slide

International students are returning to U.S. and Pennsylvania colleges in stronger numbers this year, but the comeback has yet to offset the historic declines of recent years as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic exchange, according to a new survey.

Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw an annual increase of 4% of international students this fall, according to the results of a survey published Monday by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a 15% drop last year, the biggest drop since the institute began publishing data in 1948.

Growth is better than many colleges predicted over the summer as the delta variant grew. But it also reflects ongoing obstacles as visa visas continue and as some students show reluctance to study abroad during the pandemic.

American universities and officials hope this increase over the years is the beginning of a long-term comeback. As international travel increases, there is optimism that colleges will see growth beyond their pre-pandemic levels.

We expect an increase after the pandemic, Matthew Lussenhop, an acting assistant secretary of state, told reporters. This annual increase shows that international students continue to value education in the US and remain committed to pursuing studies in the United States, he added.

Overall, 70% of American colleges reported an increase in international students this fall, while 20% saw reductions and 10% remained at the level, according to the institute. This is based on a preliminary study of more than 800 schools in the US. The nonprofit plans to release full nationwide data next year.

One of the biggest returns to Pennsylvania came at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburghs, where international enrollment rose 19.8 percent this year from fall 2021, driven by huge increases in the number of international graduate students. With a number of international students of 6,752, CMU ranks second only to Penn State in international students here.

Two national liberal arts colleges in the Southern Central Pennsylvania region said they are also seeing the beginnings of a comeback.

Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster saw international enrollments rise to 398 from 378 in 2020, though Vice President for Records Management Jimmie Foster Jr. noted that it is still outside the all-time high college level of 434 internationally enrolled in 2019-2020. Meanwhile, at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Vice President for Enrollment Catherine Davenport said the number of international students increased from 225 in the fall of 2020 to 244 this year. Dickinson had 280 international students in the fall of 2019.

Both Foster and Davenport said they are optimistic about a quick return to counting their students before the pandemic, noting that international class applications to enter the fall of 2022 are well ahead of the numbers from both years. The last.

At least part of the increase this fall is due to young students hoping to come to the US last year but delaying their plans due to the pandemic. However, there was a 68% increase in newly enrolled international students this year, a dramatic increase compared to previous years’ decline of 46%.

For many schools, even a modest reversal is a relief. Over the summer, officials at U.S. universities worried that the delta variant would destroy any hope of a comeback. But for many people, that did not happen.

In August, U.S. embassies and consulates in India reported that they had recently issued visas to a record 55,000 students even after starting the process two months late due to COVID-19. Embassies in China reportedly issued 85,000 student visas.

In Penn State, officials said international enrollment stabilized this year with a small increase, 0.8 percent this fall after a 11.4 percent decline from 2019 to 2020. But the fall 2021 number of 9,304 is still 10 percent less than the pre-pandemic level of 10,351. .

New International Student Enrollment Continues to Decline, Deputy Director for Global Programs Roger Brindley told PennLive, but this was offset this year by a 64.3 percent increase in new international graduate student enrollment and a nearly tripling of international enrollment. for undergraduate guidance through the World Campus.

Brindley said he believes the change in student composition could be a sign that the pandemic is still having an impact.

Since we still remain in a pandemic – and most countries in the world do not have our own vaccination supply we have in the United States – I may be inclined to let my 24-year-old or my 25-year-old go (study abroad ), but will I let my 17 or 18 year old daughter or son go? asked Brindley.

American colleges and universities absorbed sharp declines in international student enrollment in 2020, though a comeback began this fall.Report of open doors in international exchange

In some overseas big brand schools, enrollments have already returned to their 2019 figures. More than 17,000 international students enrolled at New York University this fall, 14% more than in 2019, according to school data.

At the University of Rochester, another major destination for international students in New York, enrollment abroad increased by 70% during 2019 levels, driven by a boom in graduate students, according to school data.

Most students were able to arrive on campus within the first few weeks of the semester, but many faced visa delays at U.S. embassies and consulates, not to mention costly flights and cancellations, said Jennifer Blask, head of universities for international admissions.

The vast majority of American colleges returned to personal instruction by this fall, but not all international students are physically on campus.

Harrisburg University offers a good case.

Most of its approximately 5,000 international students are already in the United States on F1 visas, pursuing additional graduate studies. These programs are usually offered in executive format, which means that students take weekly lessons online and come to campus so many weekends per semester.

But federal pandemic guidelines are giving schools and students more flexibility in how programs are offered and managed. Under ongoing but temporary federal guidelines, these classes are allowed to be offered entirely online without any impact on student visa status.

This has allowed us to keep our registration numbers consistent, said HU spokesman Steve Infanti. We will stay in line for the spring semester unless federal guidelines for F1 students change and require a face-to-face return to instruction.

Of all international students enrolled in American colleges this year, the IIE survey found that about 65% were attending classes on campus.

International students are seen as important contributors to US campuses for a variety of reasons. Colleges say they help provide a diverse mix of cultures and views on campus. Many end up working in high-demand fields after graduation. And some colleges rely on the financial benefits of international students, who are usually paid higher tuition fees.

It’s the biggest form of diplomacy we have, said Penn States Brindley.

Our students benefit from having a very diverse, global group of classmates. International students benefit from the fact that higher education in the United States is the best in the world … And we can benefit as a society by having them as part of our community, and that is what it was intended for.

At the end of the day, our American students will need to understand their world when they graduate. They need to be aware and will need to display some competencies for their world. We put it in our curriculum and put it in our co-curricular life on campus.

Although many colleges have avoided the second year drop, there is still concern that growth may be isolated in some types of colleges. The IIE survey found that, last year, community colleges experienced a much larger decline than four-year universities, with a 24% decline nationwide.

Researchers are still analyzing this year’s data, but some worry that community colleges may continue to lag behind.

There are also questions as to whether the comeback will continue this year as well. New vaccine requirements for foreign travelers may make it harder for some students to get here, and colleges expect continued competition from colleges in Australia, Canada, and other countries seeking to increase their international population.

However, officials at many colleges are optimistic. More vaccines are being sent overseas and the newly lifted travel bans promise to reduce barriers to travel. Some also praise President Joe Biden for sending a message that America wants students from abroad.

In July, the administration issued a statement promising a renewed commitment to international education, saying it would work to make overseas students feel welcome.

Rachel Banks, senior director of public policy and legislative strategy for NAFSA, an international education association, said this is a change from the Trump administration.

In the previous administration, there was a lot of negativity and negative rhetoric about international students, Banks said. Biden is now trying to telegraph to the world that there is interest in international students coming here.