



SALT LAKE CITY, November 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Tower Arch Capital LLC (“Tower Arch”) is pleased to announce that it has sold SNC International LLC (“SNC”) to a subsidiary of Center Partners Management LLC (“Center Partners”). SNC is a leading designer in the US of affordable and branded footwear, giving value to retailers with blue chips and e-tailers through a technology-complemented e-commerce complementarity model and delivery. SNC offers a highly differentiated, data-driven model, which provides retailers and e-tailers with a highly efficient way to capitalize on expanding their online product offering. Founder and CEO of SNC Jeremy Pope said, “I’m deeply proud of what the entire SNC team has been able to achieve since our partnership with Tower Arch. Over the past four years, we have invested heavily in our capabilities, systems, automation and leadership team, and this has translated into an unprecedented level of growth for SNC.We have entered into new retail partnerships, introduced new brands, entered new categories and been better able to offer our shoes to millions of customers all over the place.” David Parkin, a partner at Tower Arch commented, “Our partnership with Jeremy Pope and the SNC management team has been extremely rewarding. We are all inspired by Jeremy’s leadership and commitment to SNC and are excited about the company’s next chapter with Center Partners. Our experience with SNC is representative of Tower Arch’s commitment to helping founders’ families and businesses achieve their next level of growth and success by providing superior returns for our investors. “We were honored that Jeremy entrusted us with being partners and caretakers of his business for the last four years.” Tower Arch was advised on the transaction by Stifel, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and BDO LLP. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed. About SNC International SNC International started in 2001 as one of the first ship-focused suppliers in the country. Since then SNC has narrowed its focus to becoming the leading dropship fashion shoe company in the country, developing its own proprietary brands including Journee Collection, Signature by Journee Collection, Thomas & Vine, Vance Co. and Territory. The SNC interior design team develops their own styles and SNC warehouses and fulfills every order directly at the end customer door directly from Draper, Juta depo. For more information, please visit www.knsint.com. About Tower Arch Capital Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a private equity market of the lower middle market. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high quality and growing family and entrepreneurial companies to deliver long-term value to their management teams and investors. Tower Arch seeks to bring operational, advisory and financial expertise to small companies to give them the tools they need to reach their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneurial and family businesses with income between $ 20 million AND $ 150 million or EBITDA between $ 5 million AND $ 25 million. For more information, please visitwww.towerarch.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tower-arch-capital-successfully-exits-its-investment-in-kns-international-301425045.html BURIMI Tower Arch Capital

