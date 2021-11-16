Russian anti-satellite rocket test threatens NASA space station crew

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) – An anti-satellite missile test conducted by Russia on Monday generated a debris field in low Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a threat to space activities for years, officials said. Americans.

The seven-member crew of the space station – four American astronauts, a German astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts – were ordered to be housed in their spaceship anchored capsules for two hours after the test as a precaution to allow a quick departure if would be necessary. said NASA.

The search lab, which orbits about 402 km above the Earth, continued to pass through or near the landfill every 90 minutes, but NASA specialists determined it was safe for the crew to return inside the station after the third crossing, he said. agency.

According to NASA, the crew was also ordered to close the lids on several International Space Station (ISS) modules.

“NASA will continue to monitor the debris in the coming days and beyond to ensure the safety of our orbiting crew,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a statement.

Experts say testing weapons that break satellites into orbit poses a spatial hazard by creating clouds of fragments that could collide with other objects, triggering a chain reaction of projectiles through Earth’s orbit.

THOUSANDS OF FRAGMENTS

The Russian military and the defense ministry were not immediately available for comment. A message posted on Twitter by the Russian space agency Roscosmos minimized the risk.

“The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move on the spacecraft according to standard procedures, has left the ISS orbit,” Roscosmos wrote on Twitter. “The station is in the green zone.”

Russia’s direct-to-air anti-satellite missile launched on one of its satellites generated more than 1,500 pieces of “traceable orbital debris” and is likely to spawn hundreds of thousands of smaller fragments, the U.S. Space Command said in a statement. .

“Russia has demonstrated a deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability, and long-term stability of the space field for all nations,” said U.S. Army Chief of Space Command Gen. James Dickinson.

International Space Station (ISS) photographed by crew members of Expedition 56 from a Soyuz spacecraft after takeoff, October 4, 2018. NASA / Roscosmos / Notebook via REUTERS / File Photo

The remnants of the rocket test “will continue to pose a threat to outer space activities for years to come, endangering satellites and space missions, as well as forcing more maneuvers to avoid collisions,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the missile test as “reckless and irresponsible”. At the Pentagon, spokesman John Kirby said the test showed the need to firmly establish norms of behavior in space.

“It is inconceivable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their cosmonauts,” Nelson said. He said the debris pose also posed a threat to a separate Chinese space station under construction and the three-member “taikonaut” crew at the post. Read more

The incident came just four days after the last group of four space station astronauts – Americans Raja Chair, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron from NASA and European Space Agency crew mate Matthias Maurer from Germany – arrived on the orbital platform to begin a scientific mission. six-month. . Read more

They were welcomed by three crew members of the space station already on board – American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

“Thank you for the crazy but well-coordinated day. We really appreciated all the awareness of the situation you gave us,” Vande Hei said in a radio broadcast Monday to NASA posted online by Space.com. “It was certainly a great way to connect as a crew, starting our first day of space work.”

The space station, which spans the size of an American football field from end to end, has been continuously occupied since November 2000, operated by an international partnership of five space agencies from 15 countries, including Russia’s Roscosmos.

Russia is not the first country to conduct anti-satellite tests in space. The United States performed the first in 1959, when satellites were rare and young.

In April, Russia conducted another test of an anti-satellite missile after officials said space would become increasingly an important battlefield.

In 2019, India shot down one of its satellites in low Earth orbit with a ground-space rocket.

These tests have raised questions about the long-term sustainability of space operations essential to a wide range of commercial activities, from telecommunications and weather forecasting to banking and GPS services.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Simon Lewis in Washington; Additional writing and reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Edited by Cynthia Osterman and Stephen Coates

