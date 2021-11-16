News: NATO International Military Staff hosts EU Military Staff for the second edition of the joint meeting, 16-November-2021

On 16 November 2021, the Director-General of NATO International Military Staff (IMS), Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, welcomed the Deputy Director-General of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), Lieutenant General Giovanni Manione and his staff at NATO for the second biennial IMS-EUMS meeting.

At the opening of the conference, Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wierman welcomed the returning participants to NATO headquarters for the first IMS-EUMS personal meeting since the beginning of the pandemic and stressed the ongoing work and determination demonstrated by relevant staff throughout the health crisis. , as an indicator of the importance given to this relationship by both institutions. For his part, Lieutenant General Giovanni Manione opened the meeting on behalf of Deputy Admiral Hervé Blejean, Director General of the European Union Military Staff and thanked Lieutenant General Wiermann for the warm reception. The two generals acknowledged the work done by EUMS and IMS in maintaining, promoting and developing the staff-to-staff cooperation relationship that has grown between the two organizations.

Today’s meeting provided a forum for both the Directors-General and their respective staffs to report on the progress of tasks in the joint work plan agreed by the EUMS IMS as well as the exchange of views and the discussion of ongoing cooperation between NATO. and the EU. One of the key issues discussed was the development of two strategic reflections, for the EU Strategic Compass and for NATO, the renewal of its Strategic Concept. Each organization informed about the reflection process and the ongoing development of its strategies, which led to a discussion on the importance of complementarity and cohesion between the two documents.

The agenda also included briefing by the EEAS Security and Defense Policy Branch on monitoring and coordinating the implementation of the NATO-EU Joint Declarations. In the current strategic environment, in the face of new challenges and threats, cooperation between the EU and NATO remains essential. With 21 members in common, the security of the EU and NATO is clearly interlinked, and working together on key issues only strengthens their common response.

This was followed by an briefing from the Allied Supreme Transformation Command on NATO space activities. NATO needs a good awareness of the situation, reliable access to space services, and it must maintain its technological advantage. NATO has declared space an operational area alongside air, land, sea and cybernetics and has also established a NATO Space Center in Germany.

This bilateral meeting is a key enabler in strengthening the already positive working relationship between EUMS and SIM. Today’s event is the first IMS-EUMS personal meeting held since the start of the COVID 19 Pandemic and has followed strict health measures to protect all participants. The next meeting is scheduled for May 2022.