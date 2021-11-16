Why chaos in Eastern Europe is never bad news for Vladimir Putin





On Monday, the NATO secretary-general warned Moscow against “possible aggressive action” after Ukrainian officials estimated that there were 90,000 Russian troops “near the border and in the temporarily occupied territories” as well as in the Black Sea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the U.S. was “concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity” and cited the possibility that Russia could “try to repeat” its 2014 invasion of its neighbor. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russia to “adopt a restrictive stance” because any attempt to “undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity would have serious consequences”.

Questions that require answers are: 1) How dangerous is the situation immediately; 2) What can the Western alliance do, if anything, to persuade Russia of further provocations; and 3) What does Russian President Vladimir Putin really want?

Privately, European diplomats and officials answer these questions by saying they do not believe the situation is the same as in 2014, when Russian operatives invaded Ukraine and annexed the Crimean peninsula to the Black Sea.

Orysia Lutsevych, a Ukrainian analyst at Chatham House, agrees. “It’s the best fight you can do without the boots crashing to the ground. Unlike in 2014, this is not about territory, but about undermining Ukraine’s continued movement westward and showing the West that Russia has a legitimate presence in this region. ” However, those officials fear that Putin has created something of a Catch-22 that he is very happy to use. Putin knows that if he builds troops, the West must respond. This means statements as above by senior officials from the US, France, Germany and the EU. The point is that statements and other measures have not historically bound Putin’s hand. “Russia has shown many times that it is able to wait for sanctions,” said Cathryn Cluver Ashbrook, director of the German Council on Foreign Relations. “Putin knows that sanctions are difficult to sell to certain groups at home, when they can indirectly affect German business or energy supplies in France,” because companies can not work with Russian companies. Catch-22 is that Putin gains legitimacy when these Western leaders are forced to talk to him in order to defuse tense situations. “Whenever someone like Merkel is forced to pick up the phone and talk to him about preventing a crisis, he becomes both the cause and the solution to the problem. It makes him look very powerful at home and elsewhere in Europe,” said one. old. EU diplomas. There is another situation unfolding in Europe that could allow Putin to play as an enemy and a friend. The border between Belarus and Poland is witnessing a migration crisis that has been escalating towards violent escalation . On Tuesday morning, tensions erupted when migrants trying to enter Europe threw stones at Polish border guards, who responded with water cannons. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of producing a crisis by directing migrants from the Middle East and Asia to the border. A sudden influx into any country within the EU creates the real possibility of a political crisis and headache for Brussels. The nature of the EU’s internal borders means that once you enter a country like Poland, it becomes easier to move within the bloc. This would almost certainly make member states turn against each other, sow discord within the bloc and undermine EU unity – something that makes Putin and Lukashenko very happy. To make matters worse, Poland is currently in a protracted dispute with Brussels over Warsaw’s non-compliance with EU law. A senior EU official explained to CNN that Poland “was already using this crisis to argue for unity on the issue of migration. The problem is that solidarity in this will be taken by Poland as co-operation in breaking their undermining rules Union. ” While Putin has denied any involvement in this redirection of people, he has defended Lukashenko’s handling of the crisis. Russia is also Belarus’s most important ally, helping Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, stay in power. Most analysts say it is extremely unlikely that such a confrontational policy would have been carried out without consulting at least the Kremlin. This kind of crisis allows Putin to enjoy the support of Lukashenko and ignite the fire, while also playing peacekeepers. If Putin made it clear that he wanted Lukashenko to stop, he is almost certain he would. It is unclear what Putin’s long-term plan is for each crisis. However, it is a sure bet that the West will seem disunited and powerless as its borders face crossing, it is considered good news for the Russian President and the crisis will receive steady coverage on Russian state TV. And the West has seemed powerless in the face of Russian aggression many times over the past decade. “The West’s diplomatic toolbox is desperately empty when it comes to Russia,” said global affairs analyst Michael Bociurkiw. He believes that the combination of American indifference, Europe’s cognitive dissonance for what it wants from Russia, and Putin’s relative inability to do any real harm to the most powerful Western nations have left Putin with the impression that he can actually do it. who wants and gets nothing. more than harsh words. “Many Eastern European countries are now terrified that the US and its closest allies are simply no longer interested in foreign affairs, especially since withdrawing from Afghanistan,” Bociurkiw said. As serious as the situation in both Ukraine and Belarus may be, it is entirely possible that they can easily be explained as relatively weak leaders like Putin and Lukashenko bending their muscles in parts of the world that know they can escape. Realistically, Putin is simply not a major threat to the West. The tragedy of this reality is that for those living in his sphere of influence, the lack of push from the international community means that a man who despises playing by the rules has power as good as absolute over their lives. If this becomes a strong enough incentive for countries like the US, Germany, France and the UK to act, if the aggression worsens, it really is anyone’s guess.

