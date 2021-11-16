DEXLEVO, Results of International Commercialization and “Green Light” for IPO





SEUL, South Korea – (TELI BUSINESS) – DEXLEVO achieved sales of $ 30 billion after CE certification for liquid polymer fillers for the first time in the world. The company is expected to obtain a license in South Korea next year. DEXLEVO, a company specializing in polymer fillers and aiming for IPO next year, has secured its first international supply contract for $ 30 million. It is estimated that foreign sales contracts would increase to $ 70 million by the first half of next year after foreign buyers showed positive responses to liquid tissue restoration equipment (liquid PCL inj.). Last month, DEXLEVO signed a distribution contract for ‘GOURI’, a liquid PCL injection, with numerous global distribution companies at a scale of $ 30 million. The supply regions confirmed by this contract include Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the North African countries part of MENA. DEXLEVO has also made progress in many other international sales contracts. In addition to the aforementioned $ 30 million contract, DEXLEVO has negotiated over $ 40 million supply contracts with companies in Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). These contracts are expected to be signed in the first half of next year. DEXLEVO strengthened the foundation of international sales by providing European CE for ‘GOURI’ in the first half of this year. CE is the Certificate of Conformity to be obtained for the supply and sale of products in Western countries, including the European Union (EU) with the exception of the United States. After obtaining CE Compliance Certification, the company launched ‘GOURI’ into global markets through the World Congress of Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging (AMWC) to improve business results. ‘GOURI’, a filler, is made with new technology that allows it to flow in a liquid form without microparticles before injection and takes the form of a 3-dimensional matrix in the human body. DEXLEVO is being considered positively to be listed on the KOSDAQ market next year due to its international sales. In addition to listing special technology, DEXLEVO could select different songs, e.g. special list because of its growth potential. Furthermore, DEXLEVO intends to obtain a license from the Ministry of Food Safety and Drugs to conduct filler business in South Korea. While ‘GOURI’ seems to have promising prospects in Europe due to CE certification, DEXLEVO is also looking at the existing partnership with HUGEL to sell this filler in South Korea. DEXLEVO was founded by Jaewon You, CEO in 2013. Mr. You have previously worked with Samyang Corporation and Celltrion, which specialize in chemistry and food. Samyang Corporation is a company that entered the bio-business based on their extensive research and development experience in the field of anti-cancer drugs and drug distribution technology. Changil Son, Vice President of DEXLEVO, said, “We have received positive feedback from various global companies following our participation in AMWC” and added, “We will also be participating in the International Master of Science in Aging (IMCAS) Course, Conference on The world’s largest cosmetic plastic surgery will be held in January next year, where we will discuss partnerships and hold an academic event.As such, we plan to have an extensive marketing campaign to expand our reach to global markets. ”

