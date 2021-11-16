The US is fully committed to selling the F-35 to the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The United States remains fully committed to a proposal to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, despite the Biden administration slowing down the deal, a senior U.S. oversight official said on Tuesday. arms exports.

Mira Resnick, a deputy assistant secretary of state in the Biden administration, also told the Associated Press on the Dubai Air Show that Gulf Arab partners are not seeking to buy weapons from Russia as a protection against US human rights concerns in the region.

A high-level Russian delegation met on Tuesday with the mighty crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the air show, which clearly featured Moscow’s F-35 competitor, the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate.

The F-35 is already in the region, regardless of whether its Israelis fly the F-35, be it the American F-35, Resnick said. We would like the UAE to be able to operate F-35s in a way that (they) are our security partners and deter threats, including from Iran.

The proposed sale of 50 F-35s came at the end of President Donald Trump’s administration, as a result of an agreement that made the UAE recognize Israel. The $ 23 billion sale also included armed drones and other defense equipment required by the Emirates, a federation ruled by seven sheikhdoms also in Dubai.

After President Joe Biden took office, his new administration decided to sell weapons and more pending. This was partly due to criticism of the UAE and Saudi Arabia for their multi-year war in Yemen, which has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and rage today.

Only Israel flies F-35s to the region, part of the so-called qualitative advantage given by America after Israel fought several wars against its Arab neighbors since its inception.

Resnick said he did not hear any concerns from Israel or other allies about selling the F-35 to the Emirates.

We are fully committed to the F-35 and the transfer of the F-35, which is a game changer for the Emirates, she said. We are working with them as we speak to ensure that there are clarifications on the various guarantees that have been made to the previous administration.

An F-35 fighter jet is on display at the Lockheed Martin booth at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, UAE, on November 16, 2021. (Jon Gambrell / AP)

Resnick declined to describe what clarifications America requested, nor what guarantees the Emirates had offered. The UAE also did not discuss the terms of the sale.

Human rights concerns have also affected arms sales to neighboring Saudi Arabia under the Biden administration. Biden himself vowed during his campaign to make Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a traitor after US intelligence agencies said they believed he ordered the assassination and dismemberment of the 2018 Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

We have worked with Saudi Arabia to make sure they are able to defend themselves. We know there are complications in … this relationship and in relationships around the globe, Resnick said. But we continue to reinvest and make sure they can invest in their defense.

Fragments of US ammunition dropped by Saudi fighter jets have also been found in places in Yemen where civilians died in bombing raids on kingdoms. Asked about those attacks, Resnick said the U.S. wants to make sure American weapons are used in ways that advance U.S. national security. She said the US continued to work with partners in an effort to prevent the killing of civilians.

As visitors enter the Dubai Air Show, they first see the local Emirates defense firm EDGE showing a wide variety of its own ammunition. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia in recent years have sought to upgrade their arms industries in part to avoid interrupting their arms supplies due to Western concerns.

Russia has similarly sought to impress on the show by flying a new attack helicopter and showing the Checkmate fighter jet in a music video-style presentation to reporters on the runway. But Resnick rejected that attempt, making it clear that Matt had not come out at all in discussions with the Emirates.

We have not seen any strategic competitor be able to fulfill the kind of role we play here in the region, Resnick said.

Associated Press writer Malak Harb in Dubai, UAE, contributed to this report.