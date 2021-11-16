Liverpool bomb suspect seeks help from MP over asylum application | UK news

The suspected Liverpool striker sought help from his local MP as he tried to secure permission to stay in the UK from the Home Office, the Guardian understands.

Emad al-Swealmeen, also known as Enzo Almeni, contacted the office of Paula Barker, Labor MP for Wavertree, last year. The Interior Ministry is thought to have rejected his last asylum application in December 2020.

Police believe Swealmeen ordered a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital armed with a homemade bomb on Sunday. It exploded as the cab came out, killing Swealmeen, 32, and injuring the driver.

The revelation that he had recently turned to an MP for help with a Home Office application follows allegations of an unresolved complaint about his immigration status.

Swealmeen is believed to have arrived in the UK about seven years ago from Jordan. Some documents claimed he was Syrian.

He converted from Islam to Christianity. He was baptized in 2015 and confirmed in Liverpool Anglican Cathedral two years later. Through the cathedral he met Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, with whom he transferred for eight months from April 2017.

Malcolm Hitchcott, who served in the British Army for 25 years, said Swealmeen was involved in an incident involving a bridge and a knife after his initial appeal for asylum was rejected.

When his initial asylum application was rejected, he had some mental problems. Now he actually broke up and went for six months for rehab, he told BBC Radio Merseyside. He described him as calm, sober, and a true Christian. What went wrong, I do not know, added Hitchcott. A cathedral spokeswoman said Swealmeen lost contact with her community in 2018.

Barkers’ office confirmed that Swealmeen, whose address on Sutcliffe Street is in his constituency in Wavertree, contacted him by email and contacted the Home Office to inquire about his case.

The MPs’ office said the limited correspondence showed no concern for national security and that it had shared information with counter-terrorism officers investigating Sunday’s bombings.

It is understood that the address on Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of ​​the city, where Swealmeen had lived with at least three others, is owned by a private owner and managed by Serco, who was awarded a contract to house asylum seekers in the north-west. by the government in 2019.

Police believe he recently rented another address on Rutland Avenue in the Sefton Park area of ​​the city, where police seized important items related to the homemade bomb.

MPs can receive dozens of questions per month regarding asylum and immigration applications and can generally only act as an information channel between voters and the Ministry of Interior. It is understood that Swealmeen had continued to pursue a claim after rejection.

So far, officials have not found known links to terrorist organizations, but sources stressed that these were the first days and MI5 and police were continuing to examine Swealmeens in the past.

A spokeswoman for Paula Barker said: “As an office we had limited email interaction with Emad al-Swealmeen about his asylum case with the Home Office. We were not aware that there were any safety concerns regarding this individual. We are not commenting further as this is an ongoing criminal investigation. We are continuing to actively cooperate with agencies such as the police and the counter-terrorism unit to assist in their operations. Further searches will need to be directed to the following Home Office.