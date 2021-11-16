SBU College of Business Gains International Accreditation of AACSB





Stony Brook University Business College is known for its world-class curriculum and its demonstrated focus on excellence in all areas including teaching, research, curriculum development and student teaching, and has earned AACSB International Accreditation. Less than six percent of the schools in the world that offer business degree programs have AACSB business accreditation. Now, Stony Brook University will join the ranks of Harvard University, Yale University and 887 other institutions in 58 countries and territories. “Stony Brook University is honored to receive this accreditation and to join a select group of schools dedicated to excellence in business education,” said President Maurie McInnis. world-class, creating meaningful classroom experiences that produce excellent student results.I want to congratulate Dean Manuel London and the entire College of Business on this important achievement. AACSB accreditation is the product of many years of teamwork and perseverance from an extremely dedicated faculty and staff of the College of Business, London said. He upholds what we have known all along; that Stony Brook University business students are among the best and smartest, with an effort and determination that will ensure they are prepared to be the leaders of tomorrow. We commend Stony Brook University and Dean Manuel London for gaining accreditation and applaud the entire College of Business team including administration, faculty, staff and students for their roles in earning this prestigious honor, said Stephanie M. Bryant, Vice President and chief executive. AACSB accreditation officer. Founded in 1916, the AACSB is the longest-running global accreditation body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting students, educators and businesses worldwide. AACSB accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a business education. first-class, future-focused. Related Posts

