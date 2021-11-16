The UToledo team takes first place in the Chem-E International Car Competition





The University of Toledo Chem-E Car Team recently took first place at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) 2021 Annual Student Conference at the Chem-E Car Competition in Boston, competing against more than 20 universities in worldwide. The target distance during the race was 21.05 meters, and their car “chem-e”, called Zinc-asaurus Rex, because pushed forward by an alkaline battery made of nickel nickel oxyhydroxide, stopped only 10 centimeters from the target distance to capture international victory. kim-e car racing. The team also received the safety award for having the chem-e machine with the safest design in essence and the best application of chemical process safety principles. Our victory was the perfect way to end my final semester serving as captain of the chemical machinery team, said Kevin Fruth, a senior chemical engineering student who graduated in December and 2021 co-captain of the AIChE chem- and together with Jonathan Bonkoski, a young man. chemical engineering student. And it was the culmination of hundreds of hours of lab preparation, technical expertise driven by collaborative rotations, and extensive knowledge gained from my faculty and chemical engineering courses. The goal of the Chem-e car competition is to create a shoe box-sized machine powered by a chemical reaction that will traverse a target distance and accurately stop a chemical reaction. While the alkaline battery of zinc and nickel oxyhydroxide is the propellant mechanism for Zinc-asaurus Rex, the chem-e machine uses a chemical chameleon reaction an oxidation reduction reaction between sucrose and potassium permanganate as the inhibitory mechanism. As the chameleon reaction progresses, the solution changes from purple to amber. A small microcontroller called the Arduino collects the red color values ​​of the solution and calculates the first derivative of the red color values ​​and is programmed to stop the machine when the first red color derivative is equal to zero or negative for three of the last five values. . An hour before the race, the target distance of 21.05 meters was announced, meaning that all teams had 60 minutes to determine the right amount of chemical reagents to stop their chemical vehicle at the target distance based on the speed of the vehicle. of them and the previous inhibition of the chemical reaction. mechanism calibration curves. During the race, all teams were given two chances to stop their car as close as possible to the target distance, and their final result was based on the closest run of both. In the first UToledo run, the Zinc-asaurus Rex stopped 18 inches away from the target distance. To stop closer to the target distance in their second run, the team slightly reduced the amount of sucrose added to the chameleon reaction to increase reaction time and travel farther before stopping. The sucrose adjustment was successful in their second run: Zinc-asaurus Rex stopped just 10 inches from the target distance to catch the win. The second to fifth place teams were Virginia Tech (23 centimeters), University of North Alabama (27 centimeters), University of Arkansas (30 centimeters) and Iowa State University (54 centimeters). Fruth said the victory of the “chem-e” machine was the result of extensive preparation by 13 team members of the interdisciplinary engineering team of the team, who built zinc nickel oxyhydroxide batteries and performed chameleon chemical reaction calibration tests in the Operation Laboratory. of the Unit during the spring and fall semesters. The success of our teams would not have been possible without the resources and experiences available to students enrolled in the College of Engineering at the University of Toledo.

