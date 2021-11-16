An International Student Perspective: The March on the Irish Fighting Gang | News | Issues of international students and scholars

International
Beatriz de Campos Silva is the second student from So Paulo, Brazil, degree in Physics in Medicine with a minor in the Glynn Family Honors Program. She plays piccolo in the Irish Fighting Band. She is also part of the Building Bridges Mentoring Program, STEmentorship program, ISABs Mentorship program, Black Student Association, and Club Women in Physics. She writes about her group experience as an international student and how she enjoys being part of something bigger than herself.
Whose house? Our home! I remember repeating these two sentences as I descended for the first time into the tunnel of Notre Dame football stadium, waiting just a few more minutes to march in front of a crowd of 80,000 Irish fans. Unlike many students around me, my first time marching as an official member of the Irish Band of the Fighting came with other new experiences. It was my first time at a football game, my first time wearing a group uniform, and my first time marching in front of so many people. All the worries I had gone with the drum major whistle indicating we were ready to march.
The idea of finally being here, personally, and doing something I love – that is, playing music – amazes me every time I think about it. As an international student, I could not be on campus immediately after I was accepted in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic, so my arrival at ND and my audition for the band were postponed a whole year. However, I should mention that last year has definitely created some very good memories.
Every Saturday during the fall season, my parents and I knew it was football day. Of course, we did not understand anything, but it was a lot of fun to experience that atmosphere even miles away from campus and listen to the band play, while I thought I could be part of it next year. I remember practicing relentlessly for audition every day since; even my dog would come into my room whenever I started playing the biggest fighting songs of ALL the universities – Notre Dame Victory March.
When I arrived on campus and attended the group camp, I was very happy to meet many new people right away, who all had the same passion for music and represented the excitement and pride of being part of the group. In the process, I would also hear other people talking about how they were super engaged with the marching band during high school or that they have always watched ND football matches with their families since they were little. Since I did not have any of those experiences, mainly because they are not common outside the US, my hopes of being accepted into the group were somewhat affected. I felt like I was probably the most inexperienced audienceer who had never held a piccolo or marched before.
But it was then that I realized once again how the concept of the ND family expanded and perhaps even intensified in the band members. The warm support and welcome I received from most of the people I had just met in the group added to my parents’ encouragement and definitely helped me succeed and get the positive result I dreamed of.
After waiting so long, everything I experience with the band often feels surreal. Every game weekend, I feel more confident that I made the right choice to take advantage of this opportunity and audition for the band. I knew it would be a whole new and challenging experience, but I was willing to embrace it in the best way I could. Learning and participating in all the band traditions and our special dances during the midnight drummer circle is one of the most beautiful moments of being part of the band and it is even better together with so many wonderful people.
Band was one of my best ways to meet new people and make connections that I want to maintain throughout my life.
It’s nice to constantly get care and support from the piccolo section (aka the best section) whenever I need to – especially in these coolest games we’ve played lately. In addition, I also like to have conversations about how similar and, at the same time, different Brazilian and American cultures are, and, of course, cooking brigadeiros and po de queijo with some of my friends.
Being close to all footballers while the players are walking; Irish worshipers and loud bands on the way back; receiving endless applause during the concert on the stairs, performances before the game and the first part; taking pictures with people I have never met before; seeing young children wearing replicas of our uniforms; and walking on the football field minutes before the start – all of this, among many other things, makes me realize that I am part of something bigger than myself and anything I can ever think of. It definitely enhances my experience in football games as an international student. Knowing that I can somehow represent my country and the international student community is one of the most satisfying and rewarding feelings I experience every game weekend and every moment of my life at ND.
