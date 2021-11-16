PCT International Enters Strategic Partnerships tidings





TEMPE, Ariz .– (TELI BUSINESS) – 16 November 2021– PCT has appointed new members to their winning team to lead the revival within the broadband global markets. The new strategic executive partners of PCTs (Steven Karaffa and Conrad Plomin) bring rich experience to take advantage of existing IP, industry-leading technological innovations, market service and development successes. The Company formally exited Chapter 11 following the confirmation of the company reorganization plan by the Arizona Bankruptcy Court that handled the case. The impact of the cost burden of IP theft of PCTs, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising tariff and freight costs presented the option to restructure and rebuild a stronger company and team to drive increased profit growth. stock now and in the future. "Our team and recent additions have successfully led the PCT through a major and complex restructuring," said Steve Youtsey, CEO. "The recent success and growth of PCT is a testament to the team 's commitment to solving difficult problems through innovation, dedication and hard work." Steven Karaffa, former President and CEO of Corning Gilbert restructured and restored the profitability in this global business of coaxial and microwave binders. He has also led several other turns in the telecoms and renewables markets. Being on board as a Strategic Advisor, Steven is known for his results and process-driven approach to tech businesses like PCTs. "While at Corning, PCT was an aggressive and strong competitor in connecting to the broadband RF, amplifier, and optical node world. With this foundation, we plan to run an aggressive and profitable sales plan with the goal of getting PCT back on track. a leading position in the global broadband market ", said Steven. Conrad Plominis President of Sunbelt Capital Corporation. Conrad has also acted as a senior direct lender and as an intermediary during his career as a commercial banker and investor. He has successfully accessed traditional sources of capital as well as alternative sources in the capital markets. Since its inception in 1990, Sunbelt has helped many corporate clients raise over $ 4 billion in debt financing. "PCT is now well positioned to take advantage of clear market opportunities and I look forward to helping the Company return to its dominant position in the coaxial binders sector," Conrad said. Conrad will lead the funding process after confirmation for PCT. "The addition of Steve and Conrad will improve the strategic guidance, leadership and accurate execution of the move forward," he added. Youtsey. PCT Financial Advisor Chris Linscott stated that "given the company's internal operation and its historical strengths, I am confident that PCT will continue to recover rapidly and look forward to working with Steve and Conrad." circle PCT International, Inc. is a private company serving an important segment of the global telecommunications infrastructure. A total of 170 innovative broadband patents have been granted or registered by the PCT since its inception. PCT has manufactured over 1,000,000 miles of coaxial cables with its proprietary technologies. PCT has also sold over four billion cable connectors worldwide. For 25 years, PCT patented coaxial cables and connectors have been installed in millions of homes and businesses worldwide.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

