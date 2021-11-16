DIFS reminds consumers to be aware of insurance, financial fraud schemes during International Fraud Awareness Week | News, Sports, Work





LANSING – This week is International Fraud Awareness Week and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is reminding Michiganders to be on the lookout for insurance and financial fraud and report suspected fraud to the Fraud Investigation Unit. DIFS (FIU). “International Fraud Awareness Week was created to minimize the impact of fraud by promoting awareness and education, two very important parts of our DIFS consumer protection mission.” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Insurance fraud costs Americans roughly,” he said $ 80 billion every year, so there has never been a more important time to be vigilant. “I’m proud of the work that members of the FIU’s dedicated team do every day to bring these criminals to justice and to ensure that Michigan residents have secure access to the industries we regulate.” The Department FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial industry. FIU investigators work with the Attorney General and other state, county, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute these crimes. In addition to the work done by FIU, DIFS also offers a variety of fraud awareness sources, including DIFS Website, publications, videos and Locators and DIFS, which enables consumers to verify that they are working with properly licensed individuals and businesses in the insurance and financial services industry. Insurance and financial fraud can involve a wide range of actions such as selling fake vehicle insurance certificates, staging fake accidents to file fraudulent claims, loan fraud and taking advantage of cash applications to steal money from victims. Suspected fraud in the insurance and financial sectors can be reported to the FIU safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting Michigan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS. The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to provide access to safe and secure insurance and financial services essential to the opportunity, security and success of Michigan residents, fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, information and education and financial education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mininggazette.com/news/business/2021/11/difs-reminds-consumers-to-be-aware-of-insurance-financial-fraud-schemes-during-international-fraud-awareness-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos