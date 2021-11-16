Danish company JN MEAT INTERNATIONAL again emerges as the best steak producer in the world





SLAGELSE, Denmark – (TELI BUSINESS) – After being crowned as the best steak producer in the world 2018 and 2019, JN MEAT INTERNATIONAL once again topped the World Steak Challenge 2021 (after the 2020 competition was canceled due to Covid) Nearly 400 steaks from 23 countries competed this year in Dublin on November 10, 2021. During a 12-hour session, a professional jury along with a consumer jury evaluated the numerous steaks in terms of taste, tenderness and appearance. The juries found that a sirfilette steak from the SASHI series by JN MEAT INTERNATIONAL was generally the best of all the steaks. As a result, this steak was crowned as the best in the world, and the company the best steak producer in the world for the third time in a row, after winning in 2018 and 2019 as well. The rated steak is a product of the SASHI series of quality beef which consists of beef with different characteristics and origins. These brands include Freygaard-Nordic Nature Beef from Finland, Prussian from Germany, Cloverfield from the UK / Ireland and SABOR from Argentina. The founder of JN MEAT INTERNATIONAL, John SASHI Nielsen made the following comments after the announcement of the winner 10.11-2021: So happy and proud that despite being in a lower division in terms of size and budget, we are still playing in the Beef Champions League. I am also very pleased to learn that most of us who compete in the competition share the same passion and goal, which is the ability to provide beef with a high quality food but at the same time making it sustainable . Undoubtedly what the future holds for our industry, given that less is more. Current and future generations will still eat beef, but much less and much better beef, I am convinced. Consequently, at JN MEAT INTERNATIONAL we will continue to follow our motto: EAT LITTLE CHOOSE BETTER Facts JN Meat International has 70 employees and produces a large number of its own pieces of meat for Danish and international customers.

