UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. PlantVillage, a platform developed by Penn State researchers that is helping tens of millions of farmers across Africa meet the immediate challenges of climate change, will be improved and expanded thanks to the generosity of Jeff Dean and Heidi Hopper, whose gifts include a commitment to match other donations up to a total of $ 2.5 million.

The Hopper-Dean family has launched the $ 500,000 campaign and will match the other 1: 1 gifts up to a total of $ 2 million over the next two years.

This is an extremely generous commitment, said PlantVillage founder David Hughes, Dorothy Foehr Huck and J. Lloyd Huck Chair at Global Food Security in Penn State. Hundreds of millions of farmers in Africa urgently need the knowledge and tools to cope with a rapidly changing climate.

PlantVillageis a global platform that helps small farmers tackle pests and climate change through a new community-based approach that integrates local youth, artificial intelligence (AI) and farming families to bring hyperlocal advice to farmers. PlantVillage reaches more than 9 million farmers a week in Kenya alone, and this gift enables significant scaling to reach 50 million farmers in the next three years.

Jeff Dean is one of Google’s leading AI researchers and has been a strong advocate of deploying AI solutions at PlantVillages in East Africa, where he lived for 18 months as a child, in both Uganda and Somalia.

The potential to give farmers across Africa access to better information about local growing conditions, crop disease assessment and other technical tools is why we are excited and happy to support the work that PlantVillage is doing in collaboration with local communities, Dean said.

With this support, PlantVillage can not only offer AI-led advice to millions, but also launch new endeavors in tree planting, drought tolerant crops and conservation agriculture, which are proven techniques to adapted to droughts.

Furthermore, PlantVillage is using the money to increase access to water in arid areas across East Africa through drilling holes and scale rain harvesting with local farmer and ranch communities.

Although the project is focused on adapting to climate change, it also involves a significant amount of climate change mitigation. For PlantVillage, this includes planting border trees on farms to reduce wind-induced evaporation and planting cover crops and applying biofuel to retain soil moisture, all of which reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Just as CO2 emissions were a side effect of progress made by rich, industrialized countries, then CO2 withdrawal could be a side effect of AI-driven progress in Africa in the next decade, said Hughes, who has lectures. INCollege of Agricultural SciencesANDEberly College of Science.

Andrew Read, director ofHuck Institute of Life Sciences, where PlantVillage started, said, I’m glad the Hopper-Dean family is supporting PlantVillage growth. The platform is an extremely cost-effective way to improve food security globally, and the move towards climate change mitigation will be a truly exciting example of AI’s power to change the world for the better.

PlantVillage estimates that an average-sized African farm can produce 5 metric tons of CO2 a year, which is not only good for the planet, but a lucrative source of income for farmers who can sell those loans on the carbon market with rapid growth.

We imagine a future where 200 million African farmers are getting rich by pumping one billion metric tons of CO2 a year, Hughes said.

Individuals interested in learning more about PlantVillage should contact Hughes [email protected] Individuals interested in making a tax deductible for PlantVillage through Penn State and seeing their dual impact can visithttps://plantvillage.psu.edu/donate. To learn more about this gift campaign and opportunities to advance PlantVillages’ innovative climate adaptation work, contact Eric Reinhard, Director of Strategic Initiatives, [email protected]

