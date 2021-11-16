



Brentford players have achieved success in international football in recent days and another was achieved on Saturday. When striker Halil Derviolu scored twice for Tukey as they beat Gibraltar in a qualifying match for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, he set a new record for the number of international goals scored by a Brentford player. He also helped the “Bees” break the historic moment with 250 hats. When Marcus Forss left for Finland earlier on Saturday, he reached number 249th international appearance by a Brentford player. There have been 50 Brentford players featured in international matches, with Frank Onyeka last appearing when he played for Nigeria last month. Halili took us to the figure of 250, with 18 goals scored in those matches, during his record performance. It took Brentford players more than a century to reach that milestone. Brentford’s first international was Joe Connor, who played twice for the Irish national football team, who represented the island of Ireland from 1882 to 1950, in 1903. Tommy Shanks also represented Ireland in 1905 and spent almost 30 years until Dai Hopkins became Brentford’s third international, representing Wales. Dai scored two goals in 12 appearances for Wales between 1934 and 1939. Brentford played in the top tier of the First Division in the late 1930s and nine players won international accolades, including the Club England’s only two internationals to date – Billy Scott and Leslie Smith. Only Dai Hopkins made a real impact during the Brentford books, with his 12 appearances remaining a club record for more than 50 years. This was broken by Malta player John Buttigieg John signed for Brentford in November 1988. He spent just under three years with the Bees, leaving at the end of the 1990/91 season. In that period, John made 20 international appearances. His 97 appearances for his country leave him eighth on the list of most played players in Malta. Brentford players were selected for their seats during the 1990s and 2000s with Hermann Hreiðarsson winning 12 of his 89 appearances in Iceland while with The Bees. Paul Evans was a 20-year-old from Brentfordth international player when he played for Wales in 2002 and Ólafur Ingi Skúlason was number 25 when he represented Iceland in 2006. Our 100thth The cap was won in 2015 when Stuart Dallas played for Northern Ireland against Romania and Andreas Bjelland was our 30-year-old.th international player and has won seven of his 29 appearances in Denmark so far while he was with The Bees. Andreas took us to point 30 in 2016 and 20 other Brentford players have won international matches in the last five years. Most importantly, Henrik Dalsgaard has won 22 of his 26 appearances in Denmark while he was with The Bees. That makes him the player with the most club appearances. He was the first Brentford player to appear in a World Cup, helping Denmark reach the last 16 in Russia in 2018. It took Brentford players just eight months to move from 200 to 250 appearances. When Christian Nørgaard and Mathias Jensen emerged as starters for Denmark in an 8-0 win over Moldova in March, that surpassed our 200-match mark. They, along with Kamohelo Mokotjo, are together third in our list of players with the most appearances and are closing in on the record of 22 clubs.

