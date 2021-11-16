Louis Riel was honored in Manitoba on the anniversary of his execution in 1885

He was hanged as a traitor 136 years ago, but Louis Riel’s vision to protect the rights of the people is very much alive today, personalities said at a ceremony Tuesday where they laid wreaths to mark the anniversary of his execution.

“Today is a day that is both heavy in our hearts and also a day where we can hold on to our achievements,” Will Goodon told the Manitoba MtisFederation.

“It is a bleak day because he was killed. He was executed by our country for defending the rights of our nation Mtis, for defending the rights of all minorities and for that he was not praised.

“But at the same time, we remember why he stood up for those rights. So I wanted to say it ‘s also a day of celebration for his dream.”

When he was only 25 years old, during the winter of 1869-1870, Riel led an uprising and formed an interim government in Manitoba that refused to accept annexation to Canada unless a list of rights protecting land, language, and human rights was respected. their political.

At the time, there were 12,000 people in the province the size of postage stamps, and 10,000 were Red RiverMtis. But Riel’s list of rights also recognized the guarantees of equality and bilingualism for the First Nations, English and French.

But many in eastern Canada sought Riel’s head after his government executed an Ontario man, Thomas Scott, who had threatened Riel and they Mtis. Although Riel fled to the United States when Canadian troops arrived, many of the rights he listed in the Manitoba Act were accepted when the province joined the Confederacy in 1870.

Riel returned to Canada to help them defend their rights in Saskatchewan during the 1885 Northwest Resistance, which was eventually defeated by federal troops.

He was tried, convicted and hanged on a public tripod at the Northwest Mounted Police Barracks in Regina on November 16, 1885. He was 41.

His body was brought back to the Red River settlement to be buried in St. Louis. Boniface Cathedral Cemetery.

Louis Riel (center) addresses the court in Regina, listing Metis’ appeals and describing his vision for a different Canada, during his 1885 trial. (Courtesy of the National Archives of Canada)

Since his death, Riel’s views have been softened by many non-Mtishas with apologies or even completely acquitted.

Manitoba Prime Minister Heather Stefanson on Tuesday called Riel “a passionate defender of Mtispeople”, but also someone who played a key role in creating the nation of Canada as we know it.

“For that, all Canadians owe him a debt of gratitude,” she said. “The values ​​that this first government upheld are, in my opinion, a prime illustration of what it means to be respectful of equality in Manitoba, but also respectful of our unique histories.”

In 2016, Manitoba officially recognized Riel as its Confederate father and founder of the province, and now has an annual legal celebration named in his honor.

Also, the gratitude of the land recited before many gatherings and other special events in Manitoba pay homage to the First Nations and treaties and recognize Winnipeg as the homeland of the Mtis Nation.

And in September, the Mtis flag was hoisted along with the flags for the First Nations of Treaty One and the Dakota Nations to wave forever in front of the Winnipeg town hall.

Louis Riel sits among the advisers to his provisional government in June 1870. (University of Manitoba Special Archives and Collections)

“Whether we are citizens of the Mtis Nation, as many of you are, or whether we are simply residents of Manitoba today, we all come from Mr. Riel’s legacy and owe him a proper tribute,” the PPD leader said. of the opposition in Manitoba, Wab Kinew. said at Tuesday’s event.

The annual ceremony usually takes place at Riel’s grave, but bad weather forced him to relocate to the MMF home office on Henry Avenue.

“Riel’s vision was not his alone. He was shared by many and stands because he speaks for the best of us all,” said Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont.

Honors and heart changes are something Riel predicted, Goodon noted, reading a quote from the Mtis leader: “I am more convinced, every day that without any exceptions, I have done well. And I have always believed that “After I have acted honestly, the time will come when the people of Canada will see and accept it.”

Seeing the personalities at Tuesday’s event, Goodon said “I think this is more true today than ever before.”

Mayor Brian Bowman pulled away from an emotional backlash when he called himself the first Mtis mayor of Winnipeg, noting that when he was growing up, he was not encouraged to talk about that background.

“That has changed, but not enough has changed in our community,” he said. “When I think of Louis Riel, the only word I think of is pride. He was proud of what he was and that is what we want for all of our residents.”

Bowman said he is happy to look out of his window and see the Mtis flag, but he also sees something else that reminds him “we have work to do”.

“I see a statue between the planetarium and the concert hall paying homage to the long loss of life [Red River uprising]”with the absence of Mtis”, he said.

“I do not want to see it fall. The Winnipeggers do not want to see it fall. But there are real-world inclusions of our history that we can correct.”