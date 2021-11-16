Evacuations in British Columbia continue after floods and landslides





Torrential rains, mudslides and floods that have hit British Columbia were blamed for the death of a woman on Monday and hundreds of people stranded on highways on Tuesday, authorities said. The woman’s body was found from the remnants of a landslide that occurred Monday morning on Highway 99 near Lillooet, British Columbia, about 150 miles northeast of Vancouver, the Royal Canadian Police said in a statement. declaration Tuesday. The death was the first to be reported during the storms that hit the Northwest Pacific starting late last week. Investigators have received reports of two missing persons and believe there may have been other occupied vehicles lost in the slide, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a police spokeswoman mounted in British Columbia, said in the statement. Rescue crews found seven vehicles from landslide site, which was littered with debris and trees, said in an interview Tuesday David MacKenzie, Pemberton County Search and Rescue Manager. He said the woman’s death was the only fatal or injury he knew so far.

It is very overwhelming how much debris there is that covers the area, he said. Crews were continuing to search the area Tuesday and were waiting for heavy equipment to arrive to remove debris, Mr. MacKenzie said. In Abbotsford, a city of about 162,000 near the border between Canada and the United States, heavy rains caused landslides and flooding in many areas of the city, authorities there said. No injuries reported, but told the inhabitants late Monday to leave their homes and take refuge in a convention center and high school in nearby Chilliwack. Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown said at a news conference Tuesday that evacuation orders had been extended to include up to 1,100 homes. He said authorities in his hometown, with the help of those in Chilliwack, were doing everything they could to minimize the impact of the floods. Floods and landslides have left a number of people displaced, he said, adding that Highway 1, a key link between Abbotsford and Chilliwack, was closed. More than 80 families seeking housing were registered at the Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Center, he added. This is an unsafe and scary time for people who are affected, he said.

Rescues continued on Tuesday, but emergency officials said heavy flooding had hampered them. Cars are overturned and roads are impassable. The houses had been hit by landslides and workers tried to close the canals to avoid the leak, Mr Brown said. Abbotsford borders the city of Sumas, in the state of Washington, where highways were also flooded and rivers swelled to the edge of their shores.

Water from the Nooksack River in the state of Washington was flowing into Canada, flowing north and east and then flowing into the Prairie Sumas, Mr. Brown said. Water levels had risen dramatically, he said, cutting off endless communities. Once filled, it continues to flow over the sides, he said. Loren Taves, a farmer in Abbotsford, said that while his family farm in the Highlands neighborhood was not affected by the floods, his brothers’ farm in Prairin Sumas was under water. Earlier, his brother sent him a message with an image of a red barn, half submerged in water, a scene he described as calm and perverted at the same time. The Fraser Valley region, which includes Abbotsford, is dense with farms that raise poultry and grow crops like berries, Mr. Taves said. Those farms are obviously in big trouble with the rising water inside the barns. What do you do for your livestock? What if a food truck does not come in and bring food for your chickens? Mr Taves said, adding that the main valley artery, Highway 1, was completely flooded with water. It is a situation where you are disconnected from the supply chain and there is nothing you can do about it, he said.

Hundreds of people were rescued from highways in British Columbia on Monday, officials said after torrential rains caused landslides that trapped people in their cars and prompted an evacuation. This was said by the officials about 275 people who had been stranded since Sunday evening on Highway 7 near Agassiz, a small community east of Vancouver, had been flown to a safe place by helicopter. of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the rescue operation had ended in the evening. The efforts at Abbotsford were similar to those in other parts of southern British Columbia. Residents of Merritt, a city of more than 7,000 people about 170 miles northeast of Vancouver, were told on Monday to leave their homes shortly after heavy rain caused the Coldwater River to overflow its banks. The weather system was triggered by an atmospheric river, part of a convergence of storms so large that it swept from California to Washington and British Columbia south. The weather system that rained heavily and caused landslides in Washington state over the weekend was moving inland Tuesday and was over central Canada, said Mike McFarland, a Seattle-based National Weather Service meteorologist. A second wave of rain on Monday flooded river valleys, turning them into large ponds, Mr McFarland added. Today we have dry weather and we really do not have any significant weather system coming up for next week, he said. It will give all the rivers a chance to retreat and give the people a chance to recover from the floods. Alyssa Lukpat contributed to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/world/canada/evacuations-mudslides-british-columbia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos