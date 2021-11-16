The Lekki Toll Gate shooting in Nigeria was a massacre, the panel reveals





The Nigerian military has shot and killed at least 11 unarmed peaceful protesters and injured dozens more during a demonstration last year, in an incident that could be labeled a massacre, a government panel has found. Four others were missing and are now presumed dead, according to a panel report on October 20, 2020, shooting at a payment gateway in Lekki, a luxury suburb of Lagos, in southwestern Nigeria. The mutilation and brutal killing of unarmed, powerless and irresistible protesters while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags while singing the national anthem could equate to a massacre in context, according to a report by the State Judicial Panel of Lagos for Investigation. Return for victims of SARS-related abuses and other issues. The protest at the Lekki payment gate was one of the many demonstrations across the country at the time against police brutality. The anger of the demonstrators was trained especially in the Special Team against Robbery (SARS), a highly corrupt police unit.

The panel report, which was submitted to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was leaked to the news media on Monday and a copy was provided by The New York Times. He listed 48 people as victims of the shootings. The task of the trial panel, chaired by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, was to quell the controversy over what happened on the night of October 20 was considered a massacre.

The army had claimed to have fired blanks to disperse the protesters. But the trial panel reported evidence that the soldiers actually fired empty and real bullets directly and sharply among the protesters at the Lekki Tax Gate, with deliberate intent to attack, mutilate and kill. He also noted that soldiers returned ambulances that arrived to help the injured protesters. The panel found the military response unjustified, saying that the chaos and violence recorded in other parts of the state of Lagos did not occur at the Lekki payment gateway, so there was no need for any concern on the part of the government or security agencies to wanted to disperse that peaceful rally, with soldiers carrying deadly weapons.

When the panel convened last year, a representative of the Nigerian Army, Brig. General AI Taiwo, insisted that the troops at the payment gate strictly follow the rules of the army of internal security engagement. He said the military used non-violent means to bring the situation under control. But the panel concluded that since the deployment of the army was not justified, the question of whether the troops adhered to any rules of engagement was irrelevant. He also noted that General Taiwos’s evidence was rumored as he was not present at the time of the incident. The general claimed he was monitoring events online.

After several appearances before the panel, the military stopped cooperating with its investigation. Although the Nigerian government and some pro-government activists had claimed that no massacre had taken place, some social media users, including Nigerian singer-songwriter and musician Obianuju Catherine Udeh, who runs from DJ Switch, broadcast the demonstration live. People, frightened and injured, in the video could be heard shouting that they were shooting as they ran in different directions seeking protection. On the first anniversary of the protest last month, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, I apologize from the trio of Amnesty International, CNN and DJ Switch for cheating the world. The army did not shoot at the protesters at the Lekki payment gate on October 20, 2020 and there was no massacre at the tariff gate, said Mr. Mohammed told reporters during a press conference in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The only recorded massacre was on social media. However, the panel report states that some protesters were hit by bullets when the army started firing and when police returned, a few hours later, to disperse what was left of the gathering.

Evidence from forensic experts (Sentinel Forensics Ltd) engaged by the panel confirmed that multiple nozzles were observed in line with the ammunition discharge, the report said. From the entirety of the evidence obtained, it can be concluded with certainty that there was use and unloading of live ammunition at the Lekki payment gate on October 20, 2020, which resulted in injuries and death. Following the protest, DJ Switch was attacked by government supporters, who accused him of spreading lies about the protest. On Monday night, after the report of the panels was revealed, she wrote in Tweet: Destroyed so many lives, tried to destroy mine. Just for what you desperately tried to hide to be made public by you! The truth does not need protection! #Fund SARS

