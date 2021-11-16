



The Windsor County Essex County Health Unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County on Tuesday. New and total cases The Health Unit says that 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases, 5 cases are acquired by the community, 1 case related to travel and the sources of obtaining 3 cases are still under investigation. The article continues below the local sponsor message Total total cases rose from 20,963 on Monday 15 November to 20,980 on Tuesday 16 November. They say 280 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in Windsor-Essex (down 12 since yesterday). Variants of concern 1,840 of the total cases of the variant to date have been the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7)

4 of the total cases of the variant to date have been the Beta variant (B.1.351)

16 of the total cases of the variant to date have been the Gamma variant (P.1)

3,211 of the total cases of the variant to date have been the Delta variant (B.1.617.2)

2 of the total cases of the variant to date have been the Kappa variant (B.1.617.1) The Health Unit says that there is a time delay of several days between the collection of specimens, the preliminary examination and the confirmation of a variant of the type of cases. The numbers listed are not necessarily related to today’s new cases due to delays. vaccination Here is the health unit vaccination update for today (Windsor-Essex residents): 327,732 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine (+180 since yesterday) 14,028 people have just received their first dose of a vaccine (-142 since yesterday) 313,704 people have received both doses of a vaccine (+322 since yesterday) 10,030 people have received a third / boost dose of a vaccine (+538 since yesterday)

A total of 651,466 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents of Windsor-Essex County (+1,040 since yesterday) Vaccination rates The article continues below the local sponsor message 74.8 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) have received at least one dose of a vaccine (up 0.1 percent since yesterday) 86.4 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (age 12+) have received at least one dose of a vaccine (up 0.1 percent since yesterday)

71.6 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) are fully vaccinated (up 0.1 percent since yesterday) 82.7 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (age 12+) are fully vaccinated (up 0.1 percent from yesterday)

2.2 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) received a third / booster dose of a vaccine (up 0.1 percent from yesterday) Note: The Health Unit says there are currently 438,001 people living in Windsor and Essex counties. Getting a vaccine

Mass vaccination clinics For full convenience details and to book visit WEVax.ca

Vaccinations at the pharmacy

Pop Up Clinics / Destination Vaccination Bus Visit the Health Units website at pop-up clinics here

Third dose / booster injections For more information about vaccines and on-site vaccination, visitWEVax.ca. Resolved cases

The Health Unit lists a total of 20,234 resolved cases. This is an increase of 29 cases resolved since yesterday. Dead There were no additional deaths from COVID-19 and the local death toll is 466. Hospitalizations The Health Unit today lists 18 hospitalizations: 13 people in acute care (increase by 2) and 5 people in the ICU (increase by 1) with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor Essex. Cases listed in local hospitals (note: these numbers are not updated at the same time as the Health Units): Explosions in the workplace / Explosions in the community Establishing the union 3 explosions in Windsor (Delta variant) 1 outbreak in Essex (Delta variant) 1 explosion in Leamington (no variant)

Building 1 explosion in Leamington (Delta variant)

Fitness and recreation 1 blast in Windsor (Delta variant) (reduction of 1)

Manufacturing 1 outbreak in Essex (Delta variant)

Place of worship 1 explosion in Leamington (Delta variant) (explosion ended)

Personal service setting 1 explosion in Tecumseh (no variant) (new explosion)

Professional, scientific and technical services 2 explosions in Windsor (Delta variant)

Retail 1 explosion in Leamington (Delta variant) 1 blast in Windsor (Delta variant)

Public Social Events 1 explosion in Tecumseh (no variant) (new explosion)

Explosions at school Princess Elizabeth Public School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Primary School No variant Under explosion since November 1, 2021

Vincent Massey High School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Essex Public School No variant Under explosion since November 8, 2021

Explosions in the hospital Windsor Ouellette 4M Regional Hospital Long-term care / Blasting of nursing homes Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence No variant Under explosion since November 12, 2021 1 total resident case 1 total case of staff

Note: windsoriteDOTca News makes every effort to track changes to COVID-19 data every day. These numbers may change as the Health Unit makes changes to their numbers each day and sometimes errors and omissions occur with their data. Please lookthis site for the latest, most up-to-date data every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://windsorite.ca/2021/11/health-unit-covid-19-cases-outbreaks-update-for-tuesday-8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

