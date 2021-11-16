City of Toronto raises Mtis flag in City Hall for Louis Riel Day – City of Toronto





News Announcement November 16, 2021 Today, Mayor John Tory proclaimed Louis Riel Day in the city of Toronto and the Mtis flag was hoisted on the courtesy pillar on the City Hall podium roof. Louis Riel Day honors the political and spiritual leader of Mtis, as well as the valuable contributions of the Mtis people to Toronto and the development of Canada. Louis Riel Day is recognized in Ontario each year on November 16, which is the date when Louis Riel was executed by the Canadian government in 1885 for leading the Northwest Resistance in defense of the Mtis people. View the announcement and more information about Louis Riel Day at Toronto Louis Riel Day A pre-recorded video of the flag raising is available for viewing Louis Riel Day 2021 Mayor Tory was joined by President Margaret Froh of the Mtis Nation of Ontario, President Shirley Debassige of the Mtis Council of the Toronto and York Region, Senator Suzanne Brunelle of the Mtis Council of the Toronto and York Region, and flutist Alicia Blore. The Mtis flag flies forever in Nathan Phillips Square, along with the flags of Mississauga of the Credit, Haudenosaunee (Six Nations of the Great River Territory), Huron-Wendat and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. Quotes: “I hope all Torontoans will have time to learn about Louis Riel so that future generations can know about his important legacy as a leader for the Mtis people and an advocate for the rights of all people who deserve equality. . “

– Mayor John Tory “Today marks the anniversary of the execution of Louis Riel, a beloved leader of Mtis, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending Mtis’ rights. As we grieve this historic tragedy, we also draw strength from its example and legacy. “As we continue together on the path of true reconciliation, our conversations must be based on the truth. Only then can we begin to correct the historical mistakes made against Mtis and all indigenous peoples.”

– Margaret Froh, President, Mtis Nation of Ontario “We know Louis Riel as a visionary and a leader whose actions were principled and essential to building Canada and achieving equality. As people of Mtis, we strive to follow in his footsteps as we continue to celebrate our uniqueness as Mtis and to celebrate our culture, traditions and families. ”

– Shirley Debassige, President of the Métis Council of the Toronto and York Region

