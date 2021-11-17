Russia confirms anti-satellite missile test, rejects US concerns over space debris

Russia confirmed on Tuesday that it had conducted a rocket test aimed at an old space satellite, but denied allegations by the United States and its allies that it was endangering astronauts on the International Space Station.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had “successfully completed a test” aimed at an already powerless Russian satellite that had been in orbit since 1982.

The United States called the test dangerous and irresponsible, but Russia rejected the suggestion.

On Monday, astronauts aboard the ISS were forced to take refuge in a pair of space capsules after a cloud of space debris threatened to pass near the orbit post.

The U.S. knows for sure that the resulting fragments, in terms of test time and orbital parameters, did not and would not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities, the Russian defense ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said Washington was guilty of “hypocrisy” with its claim that Russia posed a threat to peaceful activities in outer space.

International Space Station as seen from the Nauka module. Oleg Novitsky / AP

At a news conference Monday, State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters that “the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a devastating satellite test that he said had generated more than 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris.

Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term stability of space and clearly shows that Russia’s claims to oppose space armament are insincere and hypocritical, he added.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called the incident unconscious, adding that satellite fragments threaten the lives of all astronauts living and working in space, including seven individuals on the International Space Station and three crew members on the Chinas space station. Tiangong.

In onestatement late MondayNelson said he was outraged by Russia’s actions.

With its long history and history in human spaceflight, it is inconceivable that Russia would endanger not only US and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their cosmonauts, he said.

However, the criticism did not come only from the US.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the test was a “reckless act” that posed a threat to both the ISS and a Chinese spacecraft in orbit.

Stoltenberg added that the missile test showed that Russia was developing new weapons systems.

A British government spokesman also condemned the test and urged Moscow to join the United Nations discussions on responsible behavior when it comes to space, according to Reuters.

This is not the first time such concerns have been raised with the US Space Command accusing Moscow of conducting a “non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon”“In July last year.

At the time, Gen. John Jay Raymond, Commander of the U.S. Space Command, said the incident was “further evidence of Russia’s ongoing efforts to develop and test space-based systems.”

A weapons test from China in 2007 also sparked protests as it resulted in a significant amount of waste.

Anti-satellite missile tests were also conducted by the US in 2008 and by India in 2019 at significantly lower altitudes.

NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos were the main partners behind the construction of the ISS.

However, a deterioration of relations on earth seems to have extended into space.

Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it had been forced to increase its defense capabilities in response to weapons tests by the US-Washington decision to create a space force in 2020.

He said Moscow had called for an agreement on space weapons regulations for years and urged Washington to bring its concerns to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Russia and China agreed on plans to build a base on or around the moon after Moscow rejected a separate lunar project with the US.

Russia has also sought to overtake the U.S. in other types of space racing, with the country beating NASA to shoot its first orbital film last month.