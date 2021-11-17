Mondelz International invests in Ocean Capital Turnover Fund to advance global efforts in plastic waste collection and recycling

Marks an important step towards helping to achieve a circular economy by funding systems to collect, sort and recycle scale plastics, including flexible films

November 16, 2021 / 3BL Media / – Mondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) advanced its commitment to help create a circular economy for plastics by joining the Circulate Capital Ocean Fund (CCOF) as a limited partner and making an investment in supporting CCOF scalable business solutions for assisted in the development of infrastructure for the collection, classification and recycling of plastic waste, including flexible films. The purpose of this investment, which is part of the impact investment platform of Mondelz Internationals Sustainable Futures, is to increase the focus on the physical collection of flexible, lightweight, multi-layer plastic films used by the food industry. which have traditionally been more difficult to assemble, sort. , recycled and eventually reused.

CCOF is an investment fund dedicated to addressing plastic challenges in India and Southeast Asia and its investors include some of the world’s leading consumer packaged companies. The fund provides funding for waste management, recycling and start-up businesses of the circular economy and small and medium enterprises across India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. CCOF helps identify collection and recycling solutions, catalyzes scale capital and replication of these solutions, and connects these enterprises to the world’s leading companies. Mondelz Internationals’s investment in CCOF is expected to fund companies that support the company’s goal of collecting more plastic waste than the company currently produces across India and Southeast Asia, and will continue CCOF’s investments in flexible collection, recycling and infrastructure enterprises. plastic waste.

This investment marks an important step forward in our contribution to a circular economy for plastics and is a clear demonstration of our long-term goal for net zero waste, said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, Mondelz International, Inc. “Part of our ambition to become a more sustainable food company, this partnership will help fund businesses that are trying to fill systemic gaps in the collection, classification and reuse of plastic waste, including flexible film.”

We are excited to partner with Mondelz International, a world leader in the food and beverage industry. Their investment in Circulate Capital Ocean Fund will enable us to invest more capital by financing companies located in South and Southeast Asia with innovative solutions to combat plastic waste and advance the circular economy, said Rob Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Circulate Capital. The addition of Mondelz International to our rated list of global partners is a reflection of the significant impact our portfolio companies have made so far. This additional catalytic capital will also help the CCOF achieve our expected environmental and economic impacts by 2030, which includes preventing more than 13 million tonnes of plastic pollution leaks and at least 17 million tonnes of CO2e avoided.

Progress, Programs and PartnershipsMondelz International has already made significant progress towards its packaging recycling targets. The company has removed 65,000 tonnes of packaging from its portfolio since 2013 and remains on track to meet its 2025 targets to reduce the use of virgin plastic in rigid plastic packaging by 25% or reduce plastic virgin in the overall portfolio of plastic packaging by 5%, assuming a constant portfolio. mix compared to 2020, increase the use of recycled content to 5% by weight in all plastic packaging and design 100% of its packaging to be ready for recycling. To date, ~ 94% of all company packaging is designed to be nearly recyclable.

“Our support for a more sustainable future for plastics is clear. We have taken important steps to reduce the use of plastic packaging, replace plastic with other materials, design for recycling and set ambitious packaging goals. of plastic throughout our portfolio, “said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Deputy. and Head of Global Impact and Sustainability, Mondelz International. We are proud of our progress to date, but know that more needs to be done through innovative partnerships and investments like this to be able to scale more sustainable plastic packaging solutions, including flexible film.

Mondelz International already supports initiatives promoting a circular plastic economy with emerging programs in multiple markets demonstrating a strategic focus on less, better and improved packaging and plastic systems. For example:

IN India , Mondelz International, in partnership with Sustainable Futures, made an initial investment in Hasiru Dala, an NGO, to set up a social enterprise to separate, clean and recycle flexible plastic waste into more sustainable daily products and aims to recycle 600 tonnes many layers. plastic every year. The project implements recycling technology purchased from a local start-up and, together, these women-led local businesses positively impact the local economy through job creation.

IN Philippines , Mondelz International is working with several organizations in an effort to recycle and recycle multilayer and disposable plastics and is partnering with small enterprises focused on a circular plastic economy.

IN Indonesia , a waste bank project is ongoing in two schools to help educate children on the importance of waste collection and recycling. The goal is for plastic to be recycled into building material and used to help renovate schools.

IN United Kingdom AND Australia, as part of Mondelz Internationals’ global goal for it reduce the use of virgin plastic material in its overall plastic packaging portfolio by 5% by 2025, compared to 2020, the selected Cadbury Dairy Milk will be made with packaging containing up to 30% recycled plastic material starting from 2022.

Mondelz International is an active participant in the Plastic Action Coalition of the Consumer Goods Forum, the Business Call for a UN Global Treaty on Plastic Pollution, the US Plastic Pact, the Global Commitment of the New Economy Plastics Foundations Ellen MacArthur, New Plastics Economy Initiative, European CFLEX Initiative, UK Plastics Pact and UK Flexible Plastics Fund (formerly known as EPPIC), India Plastics Pact and Australian Plastics Pact New Zealand, among others.

About Mondelz InternationalMondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to eat snacks in over 150 countries around the world. With net revenue for 2020 of about $ 27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snack food with iconic global and local brands like Oreo, belVita and LU cookies; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk and Chocolate Toblerone; Candy Sour Patch Kids and Trident gum. Mondelz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poors 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About working capitalCirculate Capital is an investment management firm that finances innovations, companies and infrastructure to prevent plastic waste from leaking into the world’s oceans and to advance a circular carbon neutral economy in emerging markets. It mobilizes catalytic capital to invest in the entire plastic value chain, from innovative materials to advanced recycling technologies. It aims to prove that investing in the sector can generate competitive returns, preventing plastic pollution, mitigating climate change and improving livelihoods. It was created in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy and its founding investors include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Dow, Danone, Chanel, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and Mondelz International.

Foresighted statementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words, such as will, can, expect, aim, commitment, objective, and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about Mondelz Internationals’s investment in Circulation Ocean of the Capital Fund and the results and potential of that investment; Mondelz Internationals ambition to lead a more sustainable food company; and Mondelz Internationals for plastic packaging and other environmental, social and governance strategies, goals, objectives and initiatives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Mondelz International, which may cause Mondelz International’s current results to differ materially from those shown in future Mondelz International statements. Please also see Mondelz Internationals risk factors, as they may change from time to time, set out in its files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the most recent Annual Report presented in Form 10-K. Mondelz International disclaims and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Furthermore, historical, current, and forward-looking statements related to sustainability may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still under development, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that may change in the future. The information contained in and any matter identified as material for the purposes of this document may not be considered material for the purposes of SEC reporting. In the context of this disclosure, the term “material” is distinct and should not be confused with the term as defined for SEC reporting purposes.

