DVIDS – News – Operation Guinex: Building bridges with international partners outside Atlantic Africa

By 3rd Class Lieutenant Diolanda Caballero

Outside of Atlantic Africa, the United States and its naval partners participated in Operation Guinex from August to September, the first Brazilian-led operation in the region. The main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen relations and mutually enhance the maritime security capabilities of Brazil and West African countries.

The origin of this operation dates back to the creation of the Peace Cooperation Zone with the idea of ​​maintaining peace in the South Atlantic. Guinex is said to be reviving Brazil’s commitment to ZOPACAS.

Joint support for these missions demonstrates the importance that Brazil, the United States, and African partners attach to cooperating with countries in the Gulf of Guinea to combat illegal maritime criminal activity.

The US and Brazil have a common interest in African maritime security and the freedom of trade to navigate the waters around the continent. U.S. Navy participation in the exercise included the U.S. Navy, U.S. Navy and a representative from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lt. Carl Eschler, senior investigative officer at the Maritime Security Unit in Portland, Oregon, was the U.S. Coast Guard representative. A native of Coquille, Oregon, with nearly 11 years in the service, he missed the opportunity to participate, always ready for new experiences.

The involvement of the Coast Guard in operations like Guinex allows the US to deepen relations with its South Atlantic and Atlantic African partners, while building new strength in the naval elements for common security and maritime governance.

Eschler’s participation began with his language skills in Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish. He wanted to use his knowledge of Portuguese at least once in his Coast Guard career. He expressed this interest to the International Coast Guard team and the Coast Guard regional attaché.

On July 20, the Brazilian Navy invited the U.S. Coast Guard to participate. Within two weeks, Eschler set sail for Africa as a cavalryman to meet Independncia (F 44), a Brazilian Niteroi-class frigate. After boarding, he was made available to assist in any way possible. Eschler quickly integrated into the crew and frequented the bridge as a critical interpreter during operations.

Eschler began his career as a registered member before attending the officer candidate school. He withdrew from the world of maritime safety to prevent maritime casualties instead of responding to them. The field of maritime security also has many overseas tickets that offer a more important opportunity to work closely with the international community.

“I tried to be a good ambassador for the United States,” Eschler said. “I have a fairly broad career and have had roles in some of our 11 missions. I wanted to contribute and assist as they developed their standard operations,” Eschler said.

He facilitated communication and contributed to understanding the command and crew of the U.S. Coast Guard mission team and processes.

“Let. “His participation in Operation Guinex had a positive impact on US-Brazilian bilateral relations.”

Various navies and coast guards perform compliant and non-compliant boarding, small boat operations and maneuvers and communication exercises. Conducting these exercises between the African Navy and the US and Brazilian Navies achieved a deeper cultural understanding of the different foci of each country’s mission. Building relationships and the strength of maritime security and creating interaction between countries’ naval forces is key to regional stability and a free and open maritime community.

Stimulating relations between the US, Brazil and African African forces also offers opportunities in the future to help and increase that capacity and understanding. Eschler believes that cooperation between Brazil and the fleet and the African Atlantic Coast Guard will continue in that positive direction. He was recently honored with the U.S. Coast Guard Achievement Medal for his efforts.

“It was a great experience and I appreciate the opportunity to expand my work with our partners to protect life at sea and the sea itself. There is not much difference between us and the navies of all participating countries,” Eschler said. . “We have the same values ​​and goals. We prioritize maritime protection along the coast and maritime safety.”