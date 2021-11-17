The International Olympic Committee issues new guidelines for transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday announced a new framework for transgender and intersex athletes, abandoning controversial policies that required competing athletes to undergo “unnecessary medical” procedures or treatments.

In one six-page document, The IOC described 10 principles, which it described as “based on internationally recognized human rights observations”, that must follow sports competitions. He also said he would no longer require athletes to undergo hormone level modifications to compete.

“This Framework recognizes at the same time the need to ensure that everyone, regardless of their gender identity or gender variations, can play sports in a safe environment, without harassment that recognizes and respects their needs and identities,” the committee said.

The new framework is not legally binding and was developed after extensive consultation with athletes, other sports organizations and experts in the fields of human rights, law and medicine, the IOC said. It comes just three months after the Tokyo Olympics, which saw the first transgender and intersex athletes compete in the history of the Games.

Tuesday’s framework replaces guidelines issued by the IOC in 2015, which set a limit on athletes’ testosterone levels that required some of them to undergo treatments that the IOC now describes as “medically unnecessary.” Prior to 2015, the IOC required athletesundergo genital surgery.

Chris Mosier was the first trans athlete to compete in a US national team, at the 2016 world championship for duathlon sprint, and has challenged some of the previous guidelines. Mosier welcomed the release of the new framework, writing on Twitter that it takes the next step in focusing on human rights as the foundation of the sport.

The new IOC framework makes it clear that no athlete has a natural advantage and does not deviate from fitness criteria focused on testosterone levels, a practice that caused harmful and abusive practices such as invasive physical examinations and testing. sex, he wrote.

Canadian soccer gold medalist Quinn, who in July became the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, also took part, calling the new framework “innovative”.

Too often, sports policy does not reflect the lived experience of marginalized athletes, and this is especially true when it comes to transgender athletes and athletes with sex variations, Quinn said in a statement. This new IOC framework is innovative in the way it reflects what we know to be true that athletes like me and my peers participate in sports without any inherent advantage and that our humanity deserves to be respected.

Quinn of the Canadian women’s soccer team poses for the gold medal in Yokohama, Japan, on August 6th. Naomi Baker / Getty Images

LGBTQ advocates welcomed the new IOC guidelines, but stressed that following the implementation process is necessary.

As with any set of guidelines, the success of this new framework in providing a safe and welcoming environment within the Olympic movement will depend largely on the process of education and implementation with national governing bodies, international federations and other key stakeholders, Anne Lieberman, director of policies and programs at LGBTQ Advocacy Ally advocacy group, said in a statement.

Some advocates argued that while the new IOC framework is aimed at elite athletes, it strengthens their case in their fight against state bills in the United States that limit transgender student participation in school sports.

“At the end of the most anti-LGBTQ legislative session in history, with most of the bills targeting trans youth in sports, every state and legislature should listen to experts from the world of sports, medicine and athletes themselves to allow transgender youth. “the same opportunities to play with their friends, have fun, learn, grow and benefit from the sustainable life lessons and supportive community sports they can offer,” he said in a statement. statement by Alex Schmider, associate director of transgender representation in the LGBTQ GLAAD advocacy group.

Ten US states have passed laws restricting the participation of trans students in school sports, according to Movement Advancement Project, a non-profit research institute. Another 21 states have reviewed similar bills in 2021, according to American Civil Liberties Union.

