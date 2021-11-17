Internationals break a poignant memory of the gap between rich and poor | football

MEIt was the eighth goal that felt the most primitive of all. Throughout the night at the Parc des Princes, France had made Kazakhstan with a pleasant taste that seemed to cross the line between sport and ritual.

Three minutes from time, with the score 7-0 and Frances’ passage to the long-secured World Cup, Kylian Mbapp followed Moussa Diabys with a pass with Kazakh center-back Nuraly Alip also in pursuit.

At that point, it’s worth telling you a little about Alip. He is 21 years old. He plays for FC Kairat in the country’s largest city Almaty. That’s all I could learn about him online. (Like most young footballers, his Instagram page seems to consist mostly of photos of him thumbs up in various training environments.) In the broader context of the global game, he is one of thousands of unprecedented , a foot soldier, a name in the Football Manager database. And yet for those few seconds, he was ready to share the same air with one of the greatest footballers on the planet.

And so, as they both converge on the ball, there is this touching feeling of the collision of worlds, of the intersection of orbits, of the various journeys that for this transient moment in time are connected together. Will Mbapp remember this moment? Almost certainly not, and not because he barely feels the challenge before finishing the first time to make the score 8-0. Will Alipi remember him? Maybe forever. Whatever happens to him for the rest of his career, that little blur of blue that runs through his path the feeling of jumping from something incredibly strong that seems to weigh no at all will stay with him.

It’s worth keeping this in mind as we approach the end of what we so euphemistically call an international holiday: a phrase we use to describe something that doesn’t happen, a pause, a measure of time, a window for dismissing managers. Of course it can feel like this from inside the overheated hamster wheel of the European clubs game. For coaches and fans of one of the big teams, and sometimes even for journalists, the arrival of international week can feel like a kind of unwanted decompression: a sense of air and life being absorbed by the room. We interrupt the biggest show in the world to bring you the live broadcast of England 5-0 Albania. If you are extremely lucky, Aaron Ramsdale can start.

Thomas Mller scores for Germany in their 9-0 qualifying victory against Liechtenstein. Photo: Markus Gilliar / Getty Images

Then you have the discrepancies. And the first thing to say is that despair in international football is not like despair in the club game. When a Championship team can beat 7-1 at home, there is a horror and pathos. Angry fans tear up season tickets. Investigations have been made. The manager rarely survives the week (especially if the scary international holiday comes). Internationally, on the other hand, the discrepancies are soft, natural, almost soothing, like watching The Blue Planet. Malta 1-7 Croatia. France 8-0 Kazakhstan. Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar. Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein. This is simply the predator at work, the law of the universe that asserts itself.

The problem is that international football itself has a lot of natural predators. It is no exaggeration to describe this moment as a kind of crossroads for the international game, surrounded on all sides not only by the dominance of club football (which is not new), but by the growing pressure on the post-Covid calendar and the welcome. focus on player well-being and climate change (that is, a little). These days, it is no longer enough to consider international football as an irritant. Instead, they were encouraged to see it as an active source of harm. How dare FIFA ask Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to abuse their precious ankle ligaments in this bunch of part-time employees from Eastern Europe?

Opposition to Arsne Wengers’s idea of ​​a two-year World Cup seems to have sharpened the dividing lines here. On one level, it feels like FIFA’s last snatch of power, this time in the face of a benevolent seven-year-old in a large coat. Throw in the League of Nations with its pointless play-off for third place, the World Cup with 48 extended teams and for its relatively easy international footballers, too critical to describe the whole building as a cynical exercise that generates revenue.

And perhaps in a more efficient sport, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein would have been left to dry out long ago. But applying market law here means ignoring the fact that football does not exist simply to serve the greatest nations, the best players and the richest clubs. On some level, you think the sport has been trying to get rid of this concept for several years. The European Super League was merely an attempt to concretize the accepted orthodoxy of modern football: that the greatest and richest should be allowed to do as they please without the grotesque vileness of teams playing below their level.

But there is another dimension to all of this, and maybe you really only see it when you see Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbapp facing FC Kairat Nuraly Alip. And despite the gap in skills and fame between them, there is also a common goal: football in its purest form. No players have been bought or sold by their team. Their presence with the national team jersey did not come according to the wishes of any billionaire or as a result of a maneuver of superagents. No one will ever play for anyone else. Upon completion of the international holiday, they will return to their special worlds. But for these few seconds their fates are intertwined: two men, a ball and the same human desire to achieve it.