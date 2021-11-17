International Panel to Discuss the Future of the Catholic Church





How Francesco is doing in the battle for reform Sacred Heart University will host an internationally recognized panel for its virtual discussion, Francis: Is there a rift on the horizon? on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. EST. The discussion will explore different and highly contested views regarding the direction the Church is taking during Pope Bergoglio, said Michael W. Higgins, panel discussion organizer, eminent professor Emeritus in the Sacred Heart, director of St. Paul’s College. Marks and president of Corpus Christi College, University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Given the challenges facing the Church, governance issues, lack of moral leadership in the area of ​​clerical sexual abuse, numerous global scandals over fiduciary mismanagement, and the persistent curse of clergy, Pope Francis has more than enough on the plate. his, said Higgins. The strong stances that Pope Francis has taken on the reform have generated an extraordinary reaction, which threatens to tear the Church apart. The church has experienced schism in the past and those who break away usually disappear in time, Higgins said. However, this is never a good thing and no nation, whose task is to ensure unity, wants it in its time, he continued. Daniel Rober, professor of Catholic studies at Sacred Heart University, will host the evening and Higgins will act as moderator. Panelists will include: Tina Beattie, Emeritus Professor of Catholic Studies and Director of Catherine of Siena College at the University of Roehampton, London. Beattie’s research focuses on the relationship between Catholic tradition and contemporary culture, particularly with regard to gender, sexuality, and reproductive ethics; Catholic social education and women’s rights; and theology and visual arts. She is a contributor to tablets, Guardian online, Conversation, and has appeared on BBC1, BBC2, Sky News, Al Jazeera and other international media. David Gibson, award-winning journalist, author and director. Gibson is currently director of the Center for Religion and Culture at Fordham University. He is a frequent contributor to America magazine and has written two books on CatholicismAdvent Catholic Church: How the Faithful Are Forming a New American Catholicism AND Benedict Rule: Pope Benedict XVI and his battle with the modern world. Christopher Lamb, Vatican correspondent for tablets. In this role, Lamb has traveled internationally with Pope Francis. He is also a regular contributor to the BBC, and has appeared on ABC News, Al Jazeera and the Associated Press. He recently published the book The Stranger: Pope Francis and his battle to reform the church. Michael Sean Winters, journalist and writer for National Catholic Journalist. His work is featured in Washington Post, New Republic AND New York Times Magazine. Winter blog Undoubtedly Catholic has won the Catholic Press Association Award for Best Individual Blog. He also wrote two booksLeft at the altar: How Democrats Lost Catholics and How Catholics Can Save Democrats AND The Right Hand of the Gods: How Jerry Falwell Made God a Republican and Baptized the American Right. Each contributes in regular columns to Holy Heart University Go, Rebuild My Home blog. Each week, the blog features a timely post by a renowned Catholic scholar, discussing the current state of the Church and contemporary culture. The blog was created in accordance with tradition and following the vision of Francis of Assisi, and seeks to help rebuild a church in a time of spiritual disruption and decay. Sacred Heart University publishes the blog to engage in ongoing and constructive discussions about meaningful Church reform. Pictured, from left, are Tina Beattie, David Gibson, Christopher Lamb and Michael Sean Winters.

