Rescue crews search for people buried in landslides in Canada

Search teams using dogs are looking for people whose cars may have been buried in landslides across British Columbia in Canada.

Main points: Some areas received 200 millimeters of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month

Rescue crews equipped with diggers and dogs will begin dismantling large piles of debris that have drowned highways

The cities of Chilliwack and Abbotsford have ordered partial evacuations

The body of a woman was found by one of the landslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, authorities confirmed.

David MacKenzie, Pemberton County Search and Rescue Manager, said his team encountered seven vehicles at the site of the Highway 99 crash near Lillooet City and police were trying to determine if there were other bodies.

It is a considerable amount of waste. This makes it very difficult for our search teams. The clay is up to the waist. I do not remember our team being involved in something like this in the past, he said.

Royal Canadian Canadian Police Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said the total number of missing people and vehicles had not yet been confirmed.

She said investigators had received reports of two other missing persons, but added that other drivers could have been buried in the slide.

Some areas receive monthly rainfall within a day

The storms, which began Sunday, destroyed roads in the Pacific province, forced an oil pipeline to shut down and restricted land access to Vancouver, Canada’s largest port city.

Rail lines operated by the Canadian Pacific Rail (CP) and Canadian National Railway were out of service in the towns of Hope and Chilliwack in the lower continental region of Fraser Valley east of Vancouver, CP said in a customer notice.

A volunteer rescues a woman and child who were trapped by the floods. ( AP: Canadian Press )

“If little machinery contacts a vehicle or dogs point at a person, then we stop and dig by hand until we find what they were pointing at, to confirm if it is a living victim or if it is a cure,” Captain John Gormick of Heavy Team Vancouver search and rescue team told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Cities are evacuated, the port receives financial blows

Images posted on social media showed that the ground under a section of the railway had been washed away.

Images posted on social networks show the extent of the damage. ( Reuters: Transportation of British Columbia )

The Port of Vancouver moves $ 599 million worth of goods every day, from vehicles to essential goods.

Malcolm Cairns, a railroad consultant working for CP, said Railways may be able to redirect some shipments using other lines going north and south from Vancouver, but any solution would be costly and slower. than usual.

“It’s like having a work strike, it’s great,” Mr Cairns said.

“It will damage the flow of goods for as long as it lasts.”

Landslides have caused extensive damage to Canada’s road and rail network. ( Reuters: BC Ministry of Transport )

Some residents are still trapped in the house

Authorities in Merritt, about 200 miles northeast of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as river water rose rapidly.

But some were locked in their homes, city spokesman Greg Lowis told the CBC.

The cows stand in the flood waters at Abbotsford. ( Reuters: Jennifer Gauthier )

“We are not sure about the structural integrity of any of our bridges,” he said.

Landslides and floods come less than six months after fires devastated an entire city, temperatures in the province rose during the record heat.

Helicopters carried out numerous missions Monday to rescue hundreds of people trapped in their vehicles when landslides cut off a highway near the mountain town of Agassiz, about 120 miles east of Vancouver.

Reuters / AP