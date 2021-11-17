International
Rescue crews search for people buried in landslides in Canada
Search teams using dogs are looking for people whose cars may have been buried in landslides across British Columbia in Canada.
Main points:
Some areas received 200 millimeters of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month
Rescue crews equipped with diggers and dogs will begin dismantling large piles of debris that have drowned highways
The cities of Chilliwack and Abbotsford have ordered partial evacuations
The body of a woman was found by one of the landslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, authorities confirmed.
David MacKenzie, Pemberton County Search and Rescue Manager, said his team encountered seven vehicles at the site of the Highway 99 crash near Lillooet City and police were trying to determine if there were other bodies.
It is a considerable amount of waste. This makes it very difficult for our search teams. The clay is up to the waist. I do not remember our team being involved in something like this in the past, he said.
Royal Canadian Canadian Police Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said the total number of missing people and vehicles had not yet been confirmed.
She said investigators had received reports of two other missing persons, but added that other drivers could have been buried in the slide.
Some areas receive monthly rainfall within a day
The storms, which began Sunday, destroyed roads in the Pacific province, forced an oil pipeline to shut down and restricted land access to Vancouver, Canada’s largest port city.
Rail lines operated by the Canadian Pacific Rail (CP) and Canadian National Railway were out of service in the towns of Hope and Chilliwack in the lower continental region of Fraser Valley east of Vancouver, CP said in a customer notice.
Some areas received 200 millimeters of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.
Rescue teams equipped with diggers and dogs are now starting work to dismantle the large mounds of debris that have engulfed the highways.
“If little machinery contacts a vehicle or dogs point at a person, then we stop and dig by hand until we find what they were pointing at, to confirm if it is a living victim or if it is a cure,” Captain John Gormick of Heavy Team Vancouver search and rescue team told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).
Cities are evacuated, the port receives financial blows
The cities of Chilliwack and Abbotsford ordered partial evacuations on Tuesday.
Images posted on social media showed that the ground under a section of the railway had been washed away.
The Port of Vancouver moves $ 599 million worth of goods every day, from vehicles to essential goods.
Malcolm Cairns, a railroad consultant working for CP, said Railways may be able to redirect some shipments using other lines going north and south from Vancouver, but any solution would be costly and slower. than usual.
“It will damage the flow of goods for as long as it lasts.”
Some residents are still trapped in the house
Authorities in Merritt, about 200 miles northeast of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as river water rose rapidly.
But some were locked in their homes, city spokesman Greg Lowis told the CBC.
Landslides and floods come less than six months after fires devastated an entire city, temperatures in the province rose during the record heat.
Helicopters carried out numerous missions Monday to rescue hundreds of people trapped in their vehicles when landslides cut off a highway near the mountain town of Agassiz, about 120 miles east of Vancouver.
Reuters / AP
