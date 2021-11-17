Russia denies threatening International Space Station astronauts with missile test, accuses US of hypocrisy





Russia has confirmed it carried out a weapons test targeting an old satellite, but has denied US allegations that it endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Main points: Debris from Russia’s missile test could damage the International Space Station

Debris from Russia’s missile test could damage the International Space Station US officials criticize Russia for “reckless and irresponsible behavior”

US officials criticize Russia for “reckless and irresponsible behavior” Russia accused the US of hypocrisy, as the US, China and India have conducted similar tests before The accusation came from U.S. officials Monday when they said the satellite crash created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris, in what they called a reckless and irresponsible attack. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Russia’s actions were “unimaginable” amid fears that the debris could cause major damage to the space station, as it orbits at 28,000 km / h. The incident prompted four Americans, a German and two Russians aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to seek shelter in their anchored capsules, which could function as lifeboats. They spent two hours in two capsules, finally appearing only to close and reopen the lids in the station’s individual laboratories in each orbit, or an hour and a half as they passed by or through the debris. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia for the test in a statement. “Russia, despite its claims to oppose the armament of outer space, is ready to jeopardize the long-term stability of outer space and to jeopardize the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior. “, Said Blinken. What we know about the satellite explosion The head of Russia’s space agency will meet with NASA representatives regarding the incident, which put the astronauts of the International Space Station on alert. Read more The Russian Defense Ministry denied the claim, saying: “The United States knows for sure that the resulting fragments, in terms of test time and orbital parameters, do not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities “and called remarks by US officials” hypocritical “given past incidents. Anti-satellite missile tests by the US in 2008 and India in 2019 were conducted at much lower altitudes, well below the ISS at about 420 kilometers. A similar weapons test from China in 2007 also resulted in countless pieces of debris. One of them threatened to approach the space station dangerously last week. While it was later dismissed as a threat, NASA had moved the station anyway. ABC / wire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-17/russia-responds-iss-accusations/100626094 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos