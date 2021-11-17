Michael Enright, a leading expert on international competition and business strategy, who began teaching at Northeastern in 2020, was named as the Pierre Choueiri family’s first professor of Global Business at the DAmore-McKim School of Business. Northeastern held an installment ceremony for Enright on Friday.

Pierre Choueiri, chairman and CEO of Choueiri Group, the largest media intermediary in the Middle East, and his family, have donated the first role in Northeastern backed by a parent and an international donor.

Choueiri and his family, including his son Alexandre Choueiri, who is part of Northeasterns graduating in the 2020 class, his wife Maya and his mother, Rosewere present during the Friday ceremony aimed at honoring Enright .

This is the highest honor a professor can receive, said Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern University. The chair will be with us forever, which means Roza, Mayat that children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren will be involved with Northeastern, regardless of whether they studied in Northeastern or not.

The Choueiri group was founded by Pierre’s father, Antoine Choueiri, about half a century ago. The company has since grown into a leading media representation firm, engaged in markets in the Middle East / North Africa region, Europe and Japan. The company was also the subject of a business case study, authored by Enright, looking at how it managed to keep pace in a rapidly changing global market.

Choueiri, who spoke alongside Enright, praised the scholarship for the newly installed chairs. He said the case study at his company has helped contextualize his day-to-day work and assess the decade-long journey.

Choueiri added that Enright deserves the fitted chair.

He does great, excellent work and it is an honor to be part of something like that, Choueiri said.

David Madigan, professor and senior vice president for academic affairs at Northeastern, introduced Enright during the Friday ceremony.

Equipped chairs are very special things, Madigan said. They are very important to us in the Northeast in terms of attracting great scholars to come and be among us. And Michael Enright is truly one of them.

Before arriving in Northeastern, Enright had taught at the University of Hong Kong for nearly 25 years. His work has focused on the strategies and organizations of multinational companies, the influence of foreign firms on China’s economy, regional groupings and the competitiveness of national and regional economies, Madigan said.

He is truly a complete scholar, Madigan said. We are excited that he is here with us in Northeastern thanks to the generosity of the Choueiri family.

Equipped chairs are permanently funded positions that will be held by faculty members for as long as the university exists. Upon retirement, another faculty member will succeed Enright as Pierre Choueiri’s family professor at the DAmore-McKim School of Business.

The mayor will be with us forever, so inclusion will be across generations, Aoun said. Professor Enright will be the first chair holder, but he will not be the last.

Prior to his stay abroad, Enright lived in Boston, where he received an MBA and a doctorate in business economics from Harvard University. In his speech after his work, Enright told the audience that he was also a graduate student in the chemistry department in Northeastern for a short period in the 1980s.

It is a pleasure and an honor to be here today and return to Northeastern, Enright said. I just started scratching the surface to collaborate with a really great group of colleges here at DAmore-McKim School.

Enright applauded Northeasterns’s learning model, noting that it is exactly the kind of learning I like to bring to class.

The kind that complements the experiential learning of our collaborative program as well as the more traditional university content, he said, the kind that explores the rapid change that transcends international and cultural boundaries in real-world settings.

I have been lucky enough to have done projects in over 30 countries, and most of the cases I use in my courses come directly from my experience, he said.

