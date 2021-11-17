Alumnus receives the Latino International Book Award





The graduate from the state of Fresno, Dr. Julio Puente Garcia, received the Rudolfo Anaya Award in the category of best Latin-focused fiction book on Latino International Book Awards for Acrobatics Angelinas. The novel reveals the tragedy and absurdity of the contemporary world of Los Angeles in which atypical Hispanic characters travel. The stories examine the exploitation of migrant labor, the fetishism of organic food, and gentrification, while being critical of intellectual elites. Acrobatics Angelinas is a literary gem that will fascinate and touch readers, said Francisco Jimnez, a professor at Santa Clara University and author of Cardboard Boxes, Border Trails and Beyond Me. With sudden twists in the plots and a sermon on marginalized characters, who, however, do not appear as victims, but as beings with a strong agency, the stories are carefully created and written in a straightforward and eloquent style. Born in Mexico, Garca moved to the San Joaquin Valley in Central California when he was 19 years old. He worked in the fields and graduated from Fresno State with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Spanish. He was also honored with the award for best MA in 2011 for the College of Arts and Humanities in Fresno State. Later, he received his doctorate in Latin American literature from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a professor in the Department of Chicano and Latino Studies at California State University, Los Angeles and a high school librarian at the International School of Florence. With his writing, Julio Puente Garca restores the diversity of the experiences of the Hispanic community in Los Angeles that daily shows his resilience, said Isaura Contreras, assistant professor at the University of Texas San Antonio and author of Summer Harvest. The International Latino Book Awards is a Fallbrook-based nonprofit organization founded in 1997 to promote Latin literature. His programs include Book and Family Festivals, International Latin Book Awards, and membership program for the International Association of Latin Authors. The Latin International Book Awards are held annually. Authors, translators and illustrators of books in English, Spanish and Portuguese are honored. Large publishers, medium and small publishers, and self-published books make up a third of the records. In Spanish, Garcia’s book was published in March 2021 by Floricanto Press and is available at Turn on. (Story by Kashvi Deshwal, Assistant Student at the College of Arts and Humanities in Fresno State)

