O’Toole removes senator who questioned his leadership from Conservative group

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole ousted Saskatchewan Sen. Denise Batters from the national group a day after she launched a petition calling for an expedited review of his leadership.

“As the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, I will not tolerate an individual discrediting and displaying a clear lack of respect for the efforts of the entire Conservative group, who are holding Trudeau’s corrupt and catastrophic government accountable,” O’Toole . said in a press release late Tuesday.

The statement was issued shortly after Batters emerged from a virtual Senate Conservative group meeting. Conservative Senate leader Manitoba Senator Don Plett took no action against Batters in that call.

Instead, Batters said he learned he was out of the Conservativefold through a phone message from O’Toole.

“Tonight, Erin O’Toole tried to silence me for giving a voice to our CPC members. I will not be silenced by a leader so weak as to dismiss me by voicemail,” Batters said in a social media post.

“Most importantly, he can not suppress the will of the members of our Conservative Party!”

Batters launched the petition Monday, saying she and other party members have lost faith in O’Toole. She argued that the party suffered “significant losses” in the fall campaign after O’Tooleflip was ousted on major issues such as carbon pricing, firearms and conscience rights. She said she wants members to have a say in O’Toole’s future ahead of the party’s planned convention in 2023.

Party rules require an automatic leadership review at the first national convention after a failed federal election campaign. Batters has said he wants the vote to take place in the next six months.

“Mr O’Toole rejected our party’s core policies within the same week, the same day and even within the same sentence. The members did not have a word for it, but we must have one for his leadership.” , Batters said in a statement announcing the petition.

Under the party’s constitution, a referendum on any issue could be launched if five percent of conservative members sign a petition calling on the party to vote on membership on the issue through a referendum.

And, just a day after the campaign against O’Toole was launched, a Batters spokesman said the petition had already collected 2,000 signatures.

The split with Batters comes as conservatives eager to keep O’Toole in his position gather support from members of the parliamentary group to reject MPs who support the Saskatchewan senator’s petition.

Senior conservative sources familiar with parliamentary group affairs told CBC News that in an effort to discourage members of the parliamentary group considering considering signing the petition, 24 Conservative MPs have pledged to sign a letter promoting the Reform Act. which would then enable a vote to disqualify members supporting Batters’ petition.

The Reform Act legislation drafted by Conservative MP Michael Chong and passed by Parliament is designed to give MPs more decision-making power in a parliamentary system that has become increasingly centralized around party leaders and their teams.

One of the provisions of the act is a mechanism for expelling MPs from the parliamentary group. At least 20 percent of members of the parliamentary group must formally request an exclusion vote. If they agree enough, then a secret ballot is held to decide the fate of that deputy.

Conservative sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said at least 70 lawmakers have indicated they would vote to exclude lawmakers who do not support O’Toole enough to meet the minimum 50 percent required by the act.

Sources did not mention any of the MPs who vowed to sign the letter and CBC News has not independently confirmed that number.

O’Toole himself voiced support for the Reform Act last month.

In addition to giving the parliamentary group the power to expel an MP from the parliamentary group, the Reform Act also gives MPs the power to push for a leadership review.

“I have supported the Reform Act since Michael Chong brought it. I voted for it in 2015, in 2019 and I encouraged people to vote for it today,” O’Toole told reporters ahead of a meeting of the 5th parliamentary group. October where Conservative MPs would decide whether the Reform Act would be in force for their groups at this session of the Assembly.

“This is not about a Damocles sword hanging over my head. We are united as a team. It is about having a fair and transparent process that a team must have when respecting each other, for the election. of a chair, for making determinations for group membership and leadership, “said O’Toole. Conservative lawmakers finally approved all the provisions of the act.

While MPs who support her position may face expulsion, Batters is continuing with her petition.

However, late last night, party president Rob Batherson said the petition was not in order.

“The question you propose to ask in a referendum does not adhere to the Conservative Party of Canada Constitution,” Batherson said in a post on social media.

Other Conservative insiders tell CBC News that Batherson is wrong and that Batters is following the rules. This could create a battle before the party’s national council, the governing body that will decide whether the petition can proceed as planned.

Another Conservative MP who has spoken out against O’Toole, Nova Scotia Sen. Michael MacDonald, is still a member of the parliamentary group even though he has mentioned concerns similar to those voiced by Batters.

In a Oct. 4 letter sent to Conservative lawmakers and senators and received by CBC News, MacDonald called O’Toole’s move to the political center in the last election “a strategic failure.”

“Part of the issue was that at the end of the campaign no one knew what Erin represented, including many conservatives holding cards,” MacDonald said in the letter, adding O’Toole’s “evasion” and “talking points” during returned campaign. away from voters.

He ran in the 2017 leadership as a red conservative, then in the 2020 leadership as the “true blue”, then as a leader turned the party back to the left. So people wonder, what is he a conservative center of red? a blue conservative, or just someone who touches the wind and goes where the winds take him? ” wrote MacDonald.

MacDonald said maintaining the status quo would be “a mistake” and “a gift to liberals that this party and this country cannot afford.”

While there are voices of dissent, some Conservative MPs went on Twitter in an attempt to discredit Batters and those who support the petition.

“It helps Justin Trudeau”

Michelle Rempel Garner, the party’s natural resources critic, said she was “deeply disappointed” by Batters for launching the petition. She called it an unwanted distraction that will divert attention from the most pressing concerns.

Melissa Lantsman, the newly elected MP from Thornhill, said Batters should “wake up”.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, an out-of-control inflation, a war in Canada’s energy sector and a declining reputation on the world stage. This is just the beginning. It helps Justin Trudeau, not Canadians,” she said.

Batters received support today from a former high-profile MP, former chairman of the national conservative parliamentary group, David Sweet.

Sweet, who backed O’Toole in the 2020 party leadership race, said the harsh criticism Batters has faced is unwarranted.

“With thousands already signing the petition and dozens of former colleagues expressing their concerns directly to me, this is much more than a senator expressing frustration with the leadership,” he said.