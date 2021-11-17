Researchers extract the body from the landslide in British Columbia





The woman was from the Lower Continent, but authorities did not provide further details.

According to the notification, the relatives of the deceased have been notified and the Forensic Medicine Service of the KR has also been notified and is conducting its own investigations.

Search efforts are ongoing, the statement said.

“The total number of people and vehicles missing has not been confirmed, however, investigators have received reports of two missing persons and believe there may have been other busy vehicles lost in the slide,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the British Columbia Mounted Police Division, said in the statement. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the event, or believes their boyfriend is missing and has not yet been able to contact them, to contact the Pemberton Detachments or the Lillooet RCMP.”

Lillooet is located north of Vancouver inland British Columbia along the Fraser River. Hundreds more people who were stranded on a British Columbia highway were rescued, emergency management officials said. There were three incidents where cars were stuck between garbage streams where hundreds of people were stranded, said British Columbia Emergency Management Communications Director Jordan Turner. Nearly 300 passengers ended up stranded in the region, according to Jonathan Gormick with Canada Task Force 1, a Vancouver-based search and rescue team. Canadian authorities in southern British Columbia were forced to send evacuation orders ahead of rising water as floods continue to wreak havoc across the vast Northwest Pacific. According to the province’s emergency information website, 24 evacuation orders have been posted due to the floods. Abbotsford, British Columbia Mayor Henry Brown said at a news conference Tuesday that residents of about 1,100 homes in his hometown have been ordered to evacuate due to the floods. Photos and videos posted online by authorities show floods spreading across Abbotsford, which embraces the U.S.-Canada border and is located 30 miles southeast of Vancouver. Some critical infrastructure in parts of the province has also been damaged by rain and floods. The mayor of Princeton, British Columbia, Spencer Coyne, told CNN’s Canadian news-gathering partner CBC that their entire city is without gas after a line broke down during storms and floods. Vacation could endanger residents there as temperatures will drop far below zero over the next few nights. The town of Merritt said Tuesday afternoon that they were forced to shut down drinking water because floods contaminated it. “The water is non-drinkable, even if it is boiled,” the city said on Twitter. Penticton, British Columbia, reported on Twitter that storms and flooding toppled the city’s telephone lines. Flood warnings have been posted for areas around the Similkameen and Thompson rivers of the province, meaning river levels have, or will soon cross, their shores. Large areas of the area surrounding the southern part of the Fraser River have also been placed under flood monitoring.

