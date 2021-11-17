1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing in eastern Toronto school: Police – Toronto

One person died and two others were injured after a knife incident at a school in east Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto Police Duty Insp. Michael Williams said officers were called to the Victoria Park College Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, just after 3 p.m.

“When they arrived at the scene, they found two young men suffering from stab wounds. One was stabbed in the abdomen. “They were then transported to the hospital on an emergency escape and this is the person who was pronounced dead,” Williams told reporters.

“The second young man was stabbed in the lower part of the body, I believe in the thigh. They were transported to a local trauma center and are receiving treatment now but [is] Fortunately, in a state out of danger for life. “

Police were spotted at the York Memorial College Institute after a knife incident Tuesday.

Williams said shortly afterwards, a third victim, who had been stabbed in the lower body, was found and taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A “young person” was arrested by the officers in charge, Williams said. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. The homicide squad is investigating.

It is not clear whether the persons involved were school students.

Williams said classes ended around 2:45 p.m. and then the stabbing occurred shortly after on the school track.

“It was a short time after school, but we still do not know if they were school-leaving children or if someone else from somewhere else came here,” he said.

“It’s still too early to investigate.”

Williams said it is believed there was a large group of students who were in the area at the time of the stabbing and asked anyone with relevant information or video footage to contact investigators.

There is no word on what led to the stabbing. From the first data it is learned that there was a clash.

“We are looking to determine exactly who played what role in this altercation,” Williams said.

“As I said, there are three people injured. Was a person doing all the stabbing? “We are not sure at this point.”

Williams said officers will be at the school Wednesday to provide comfort for students and provide an opportunity for anyone with information to speak to police. He said they do not believe there is a further threat to public safety.

Toronto District School Board spokeswoman Shari Schwartz-Maltz said the school will be open Wednesday and a team of social workers and grief counselors will be on site to provide support to the students.

“We have professionals who will be here tomorrow,” she said.

“Professionals who will be here to listen to them, to listen to what they have to say, to sit down with them. And that goes for the staff as well. We are all part of this school community. ”