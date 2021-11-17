International
Sask. COVID restrictions are likely to last until Christmas: Prime Minister
Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe says provincial restrictions currently in force to combat COVID-19 are likely to remain in place during the upcoming Christmas season.
Moe said in a scuffle with reporters Tuesday that measures passed more than a month ago, including public indoor camouflage, self-isolation for infected people and a vaccination test system have helped reduce disease transmission.
“We will see that these measures are likely to continue for at least during the Christmas season and we will re-evaluate at that point,” Moe said.
Moe admitted that Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief health officer, has stated that the measures should remain in place until the winter season and that it would be a “big mistake” to remove them.
“That seems reasonable to me,” Moe said of keeping the measures in place for the coming weeks.
Moe said that while he has not met with Shahab or Heath Minister Paul Merriman to discuss the extension of the measures, an announcement on that decision will be made before the expiration date of the measures on November 30th.
Infections associated with the Halloween holidays
Moe said he saw no chance of his government imposing collection restrictions in the coming weeks.
He noted the recommendations Shahab has made to the public on that front, including not mixing unvaccinated and vaccinated people during indoor rallies. Shahab has even recommended vaccinated people who meet privately disguise themselves indoors if an elderly person with basic health conditions is present.
Shahab was asked on Tuesday during a COVID-19 press conference what should be done to avoid a fifth wave.
“We have to stay on course for the next four to six weeks,” he said. “It makes it easier for us to have a safe holiday season. But I think you have to be careful all the way through February, March.”
Shahab had previously warned people to be careful when planning Halloween meetings.
“Unfortunately we have seen over the last two weeks Halloween-related groupings,” he said. “So, closed premises again [where]people gather, especially if they are a mixture of the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, and perhaps [masking]it’s not happening, I think these are recipes for groupings. “
