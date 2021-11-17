The International Olympic Committee develops new guidelines for transgender and intersex athletes





announced the International Olympic Committee new instruction Tuesday withdrawing from previous policies affecting transgender and intersex athletes. While the new framework focuses on inclusion, it is not mandatory and the IOC said it will leave it to individual sports federations to make and implement their own eligibility requirements. Under the new framework, the IOC urges international federations to move towards evidence-based impartial research when determining an athlete’s eligibility status for competition. Under the previous framework that all federations had adopted, all athletes in all sports had to meet specific criteria, e.g. women are required to have only a certain amount of testosterone in their body. The IOC now recommends that the evidence needed to restrict an athlete from competing should demonstrate “a consistent, unfair, disproportionate competitive advantage” that poses an unavoidable risk to the specific sport being regulated and should be based primarily on data. The new framework also states that international federations should use eligibility criteria “that do not systematically exclude athletes from competitions based on their gender identity, physical appearance and / or sex variations.” The guideline also states that athletes should not be presumed to have an advantage and are unfair because they are transgender or have sexual variations, unless specific evidence determines otherwise. The guidelines also state that athletes should not undergo any unnecessary or invasive examination and emphasize the athlete’s right to privacy and transparency during the admissions process. The instruction replaces the previous one of the Committee Consensus statement released in 2015, which dictated hormone level requirements in competition admission. Under previous guidelines, those switching from male to female are only allowed to compete with other female athletes under certain circumstances, including a serum testosterone level below 10 nmol / L for at least 12 months prior to the athlete’s first race. The previous framework came under a lot of criticism on the eve of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Associated Press. Caster Semenya from South Africa jumped from 400 meters to 200 meters due to the same regulation. Canadian footballer Quinn, who became first in the world The transgender Olympic gold medalist, who opened at the 2020 Olympics, called the new changes to the committee “innovative.” “Very often, sports policy does not reflect the lived experience of marginalized athletes and this is especially true when it comes to transgender athletes “and athletes with sex variations,” Quinn said in a statement declaration Tuesday. “This new IOC framework is innovative in the way it reflects what we know to be true – that athletes like me and my peers participate in sports without any inherent advantages and that our humanity deserves to be respected.” American Civil Liberties Union as well praiseworthy updated instruction, saying that “trans people belong to sports, from community youth leagues to the Olympics.” The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) said the International Olympic Committee “is confirming what we already know: transgender and intersex athletes should be fully involved in the race”. “Every state and legislature must listen to experts from the world of sports,” said Alex Schmider, GLAAD’s associate director for transgender representation. said On Twitter on Tuesday. Trend news Tori B. Powell Tori B. Powell is a breaking news reporter on CBS News. Contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/international-olympic-committee-transgender-guidelines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos