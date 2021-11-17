The Fifth Annual Magic of Lights Returns this Friday to Daytona International Speedway; Nearly $ 30,000 check submitted to local AdventHealth hospitals as a result of magical, family-friendly experience in recent years





Enjoy more than a million lights; Look at the screen from the comfort and safety of your vehicle; Part of the proceeds to benefit back to local AdventHealth hospitals DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 16, 2021) Gather the kids and enjoy the magic of the Light of Daytona! With the start of this Friday in the extravagance of popular, family-friendly holiday lights at Daytona International Speedway, Speedway President Frank Kelleher recently presented the AdventHealth Daytona Beach Foundation with a ceremonial check for $ 29,776.00, as a result of the success of traditional event. year ago. The donation, which will benefit patients and programs at local AdventHealth hospitals, was presented to Ed Noseworthy, President and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. For its fifth year at the World Racing Center, Magic of Lights will offer six weeks of magical spectacles, dazzling screens and more than a million flashing, glowing lights, all viewed in the comfort and safety of the guest vehicle. Advanced tickets are on sale today visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona. Magic of Lights lasts until January 1, 2022. The festive and winding passage at Daytona International Speed ​​Icon Ground will be open from 6pm to 10pm ET every night, except for Thanksgiving weekend (November 25-28) when business hours will be be 7-22 pm ET. Kids from ages one to 92, families, couples, friends, social and work groups will be enchanted by the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a bunch of characters from the extraordinary holiday experience. Ticket prices include: Advanced price from November 3 – December 9: $ 20 for standard vehicle in advance or $ 30 on weekdays at the gate (Monday through Thursday), or $ 35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

Main season advanced prices December 10 – January 1: $ 25 for standard vehicle in advance or $ 35 at the gate on weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $ 40 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

Large vehicles like limousines or vans for 15 passengers or more will cost $ 40 per vehicle in advance, $ 50 per vehicle at the gate and $ 55 on weekend dates (Friday through Sunday).

Every Tuesday (excluding December 21st rr ) is Double Driving Overnight driving through the lights twice, with the purchase of a vehicle ticket.

Group rates are available.

Tourist buses cannot be accommodated. Guests will be able to enjoy all the spectacular screens, using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Tickets purchased online in advance can be used on any date, allowing guests flexibility as to when to choose to attend. The experience will include a trip behind the ticket and tour building, through the state-of-the-art motorsport facility, and end in the Midway display area. New this year will be the Mega Lighting Tree, which is 40 meters high, complete with bouncing lights synchronized with your favorite holiday tunes. Other new shows include 12 Days of Christmas and Prehistoric Christmas. Favorite, festive traditional scenes are back, like the infamous Glamor Tunnel of Lights, 12 Christmas Days, 200 feet of Candy Cane Lane, Sports Row and Toyland, all guaranteed to warm the heart and create special family memories between breza. A portion of the proceeds from Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway will again benefit local AdventHealth hospitals. Magic of Lights is produced by a team of family entertainment professionals at FunGuys Events, each with decades of international show experience at the highest level. For more information on Magic of Lights, visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com and www.MagicOfLights.com. Fans can stay connected to the Daytona International Speedway Tweet, Facebook AND Instagram for the latest highway news. About FunGuys Events FunGuys Events is a division of Ohio-based FunGuys LLC, whose directors include Ken Hudgens, Tim Murray, Eric Cole, and Grant Reeves. Hudgens, Murray and Cole each have decades of experience at Live Nation and Feld Entertainment as top executives in the Motor Sports divisions, with Reeves as owner, producer and promoter of DockDogs, Upbeat K9 and other international touring entertainment properties for more than 20 years. . About Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsport facility and was awarded the prestigious Sports Business Journals SportsBusiness Award for Sports Facilities of the Year in 2016. The Daytona International Speedway is home to the US Daytown 500. Although the NASCAR Cup Series Event for the season gets the most attention, as well as the largest audience in motorsport, the motorsport complex of about 500 hectares, also known as the World Racing Center, boasts the most varied racing schedule in the world. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, Speedway terrains are also widely used for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing, and training on police motorcycles.

