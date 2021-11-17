Chicagos First Physical NFT Gallery Drops Digital Art | Chicago News





A special kind of art gallery in Chicago is emerging as a guide to brick and mortar in the world of digital art. The imnotArt art space in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood describes itself as the city’s first NFT physical gallery and one of the first of its kind in the world. An NFT, or Interchangeable Token, is blockchain-related digital content, the digital book that keeps track of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A well-known type of NFT is digital art in the form of images, videos or audios. Once a collector buys an NFT, proof of purchase is recorded in the blockchain, most often Ethereum. Inside the imnotArt gallery, screens displaying various works of digital art line the walls. At exhibits or NFT exhibitions, visitors can use their phones to scan QR codes and place offers on NFT. ImnotArt founder Matthew Schapiro said the gallery name is a wordless temptation for NFT opponents. People are seeing this and are incredibly skeptical, like Is this art? What is this? said Schapiro. So we came up with our own ethics and clear name we believe in his art and wanted to build a gallery to display it in the best way possible.

NFTs made international news on March 11, when he worked on the digital Everydays: the First 5,000 Days by artist Beeplesold at Christies auction house for $ 69.3 million The most expensive NFT ever sold. On November 8, Christies sold another NFT from Beeple, a 7-foot structure covered in LED screens calledHuman One, for $ 28.9 million. Before imnotArt opened its doors to the public in June, it practically existed in metaverse a digital landscape that is growing in popularity since Facebook recently announced a major investment in technology and renaming itself as Meta. Now, visitors can control NFTs in person or virtually. On Friday, imnotArt hosted the NFT cutProject by visual artist Brendan Fernandes Souvenir. The environmental impact of NFTs is a major criticism of the industry. The explosion of NFTs, or connecting digital art to the blockchain, uses a great deal of energy. Fernandes said he hopes to pursue his NFT art in an ethical way. Two percent of that decline will go to sustainability by looking through various sources to generate the construction community, but also to support tree growth and take care of the environmental issues with which it is coming, Fernandes said. .

