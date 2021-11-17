How to prepare for international travel during the pandemic





WINNIPEG – Winter weather has officially hit and this is leaving many to think about warmer climates and possibly book international trips. But how can safe people travel during the COVID-19 pandemic? An epidemiologist says there are no zero risk activities during COVID, but if people do their homework and are comfortable going somewhere, they should bring their basics for COVID with them. Cynthia Carr says risk with travel is not just the mode of transportation you get. “Are the settings before and after that air travel or other forms of travel,” Carr said. She adds that people should check travel tips, vaccination rates and count of active cases for each destination. “You can’t justify with the virus and say I really should go there because the virus doesn’t care. So you understand and do your homework.” Arthur Silber is a frequent traveler and is okay with international travel, but he said he takes precautions. “If I go to a place with a lot of people, I go back and out. I wear my mask, I use disinfectant. I travel with my antigen test, so if I don’t feel well, do an antigen test and make sure I’m fine,” he said. Silver. The number of people flying again has started to increase at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport according to Tyler MacAfee, who is vice president of communications and government relations with the Winnipeg Airports Authority. “We have grown 157 percent compared to the same time last year, which is great and it would be surprising, but we are only about 40 percent ahead of the pandemic,” MacAfee said. He added that travel during the summer increased within the country and now international travel is increasing in the winter. Continental Travel Group President Daryl Silver said international travel bookings are growing compared to domestic travel, but the biggest hurdle so far is requiring a PCR test to return to Canada. “However, if the need for a test to return to Canada falls, then we would see a very large increase,” Silver said. Silber plans to travel more, as he has already been to Europe and booked a trip to Mexico, but he will continue to be cautious. “Just make sure it’s safe. I would not go to Austria right now. A lot is happening in Austria. (United States, I have not been there since March 2020. I still do not feel safe going there.” said Silber. Carr also suggests people check the health care system they are visiting as a sudden accident or health concern may still occur. When it comes to the request for PCR testing, Canada’s Minister of Health said the government will make an announcement about it very soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/how-to-prepare-for-international-travel-during-the-pandemic-1.5669331 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos