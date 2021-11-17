New thinking pushes the pace of drug development | FIU Magazine

The FIU has strengthened its research capacity with a newly equipped building that completes a dynamic triangle dedicated to investigative medicine. Center for Translation Science (CTS) is part of a complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, which also includes a hospital and a special research facility run by the famous Cleveland Clinic.

A two-hour drive from the university’s main campus, the CTS serves as a natural extension of FIU’s research capability at a time when broader partnerships have become increasingly important. It represents an extraordinary opportunity to work creatively and intelligently, in support of scientific advances to make a faster change in patients ’lives.

The new space paves the way for a continuum that starts in the laboratory and includes collaboration with other institutions as well as companies that can lead with the resulting discoveries.

“The days when one could work in his lab and be able to do everything under one roof have just gone,” says Stephen Black, director of the center and most recently a professor and head of the translation and regenerative medicine division. at the University of Arizona. “The main thing is to be willing to cooperate.”

Black was hired to take charge of the Port St. facility. Lucie as its former owner, a renowned inventor and organic chemist, recognized FIU’s unique ability to pursue scientific studies in progress by moving forward with new ventures.

Rapid lightning vaccine delivery for COVID-19 speaks directly to the value of concentrated, cross-laboratory synergy, Black and others say. They claim that the same strategy should be applied to cure cancer, Alzheimer’s, lung disease and more.

“The pipeline for the new drugs is empty,” Black says. The development of a new pharmaceutical could take a decade or more, he explains. “We hope to reduce it. So the potential impact on human health care is fantastically high here. ”

Brand new laboratories dedicated to brain damage, inflammation and pulmonary vascular disease. Recruitment of experts in the fields of infection / immunity and environmental medicine is ongoing. The four-storey building will eventually house up to 35 research teams, reaching 300 scientific staff.

No more field wars

At the heart of the new approach is the commitment to collaboration between investigators on projects. If secrecy and closed doors reigned in the past, now openness and interaction dominate.

Nowhere is it more visible than in the newly established laboratories themselves, each of which contains approximately 5,000 square feet of rows of stations to accommodate numerous research teams and adjoining rooms filled with specialized equipment.

Black deliberately blew up former narrow neighborhoods and individual offices by tearing down walls and building synergies by placing people with overlapping interests close to each other. The organization, he says, encourages discussions that could lead to cross-pollination that otherwise could never have happened. Excitement and ideas grow in good company and investigations continue more efficiently as experts with different experiences contribute.

Efforts at Port St. Lucie complement those taking place on the FIU main campus in areas such as cancer, inside Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, and environmental toxicology, within Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work. Most researchers working at CTS hold meetings on the latter, and Tomás R. Guilarte, an environmental neuroscientist and dean of Stempel College, sees unlimited potential for productive connections.

“Science today is multidisciplinary,” Guilarte says of the group approach to success. “You need teams, not individuals.”

The promise of collaborative efforts encouraged Xugang Xia, a trained physician and respected neuroscientist with numerous patents and documents in his name, to enter the CTS. The veteran researcher understands the challenges of helping start such a large venture, “but there are also many opportunities,” he adds, to move to a new environment. The first between them: To unite people in the front line.

Looking from the outside

The same tactic of placing scientists side by side in the laboratory shows how the FIU works with external partners, e.g. The Cleveland Clinic, with a hospital and research institute, each within minutes walk from the CTS. All three objects share the common purpose of saving lives through innovative discoveries and innovations.

“Michaela Gack, a virologist and scientific director of the Center for Research and Innovation at the Cleveland Clinic Florida (FRIC), which officially opened in 2020, sees the benefit of sharing what she calls”additional infrastructure and basic facilities. ” It envisions, for example, giving FIU researchers access to spaces such as the biological laboratory with high FRIC content – a modern facility in which infectious viral agents can be studied – and the “biobank”. of tissue samples that are currently being created.

Researchers at both institutions have already met and, on one occasion, submitted a NIH grant together, the first of many to come, Gack says. It wholeheartedly promotes mutually beneficial relationships in the interest of science.

“The Cleveland Clinic really has the ability to make it work,” she says. “It simply came to our notice then [approach] It could really benefit not only FIU and us, but, honestly, the whole region. ”

And critical to reaching the right time at the other end of the translation science spectrum – current delivery of life-affecting therapies – The FIU has an incentive to work with business partners. While funding for basic research comes mainly from the National Institutes of Health – It is expected that the total amount of grants for work on CTS will reach between $ 45 million and $ 50 million per year by fiscal year 2026 – taking human evidence generally requires an infusion of private capital.

“There has to be a research-oriented commercialization,” says Ronald J. Shebuski, president and CEO of Patmos Therapeutics, a Florida-based biotech startup that aims to do research for an important purpose. “It’s essential to have a valid one the medical reason you are doing it. ”

A former Merck scientist, former director at what is now Pfizer and a two-term adviser to the FDA’s Drug Evaluation Center, Shebuski understands the current pharmaceutical gaps and the millions of dollars needed to address them. fill them.

Recognizing the high-level work that comes out specifically from Black’s lab – Shebuski is more excited about the promising identification of new molecular “targets” involved in respiratory diseases and for which drugs can be developed – he and the researcher of the FIU together have provided a NIH Small Grant for the transfer of business technology for funding testing to validate the research. Once the latter is over, Shebuski may seek investors to foster FIU patents through human trials and the regulatory process in, ultimately, the market.



Taking the long look

As the FIU knows best, building human infrastructure remains even more important for long-term success than buying new buildings. Educating the next and next generation of researchers is essential to ensure that future projects are realized. These new investigators include people like post-doctoral collaborator Alejandro Garcia Flores, who works in Black’s lab on several studies related to lung disease, among them one for ventilator-induced lung damage. (The last work started before the pandemic, but for obvious reasons it has taken on greater importance since then.)

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for me to grow,” says Garcia, who marvels at the smooth integration between teams Black has facilitated. “If we have an idea for an experiment, we can discuss it immediately with others, especially if it is the first time I do a [procedure]”, He says, giving examples of tests that may require a special type of analysis. “We do not have to communicate with a remote country that specializes in this,” adds Garcia. Instead, he seeks his resources within the CTS to ask, “What do you think? What are they [necessary] the conditions? ”

Opportunities extend to them even earlier in their careers, like Tasleem Robinson, who in 2019 earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and returned home to Port St. Lucie to decide on her next move. Working as a research assistant at CTS, she is being mentored by experienced investigators, although she is considering applying to FIU for a doctorate. program.

“I’re just looking to learn as much as I can,” says Robinson, whose work involves discovering the presence and size of specific protein molecules associated with acute lung damage, “and simply being a vital part of this search. ”

Although Black and others at CTS take advantage of synergies that enable a once-unheard of pace in the search world, he remains steadfast in his commitment to the concept of old-school integrity. It is the foundation on which everything else rests.

“It is an honor to believe in these resources,” he says of the many moving parts that together make up a bold new world in university scientific exploration.



“I’m thinking about inheritance,” the trained molecular biologist continues. “So I can move away from a dynamic research environment and, hopefully, train more people who can hold that vision.” My goal is to recruit people who are smarter than me, smart people who can interact. And I think if we can do that, then we will be very successful. “