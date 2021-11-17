Russia denies allegations of endangering ISS astronauts

MOSCOW (AP) Russian officials have denied allegations that they endangered astronauts at the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris, but a White House official said Russia’s move would threaten activities. in space for years. to come.

U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a rocket in what they called a reckless and irresponsible attack. They said the debris could damage the space station, an assessment backed by the NATO chief.

Astronauts now face four times greater risk than usual from space debris, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the Associated Press. The missing Russian satellite Cosmos 1408 was orbiting about 40 miles (65 kilometers) above the space station.

The test clearly shows that Russia, despite its claims to oppose the armament of space, is ready to … endanger the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior, said the Secretary of the US State Antony Blinken.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Tuesday that Russia’s action demonstrated its complete disregard for the security, safety, stability and long-term sustainability of the space field for all nations. This waste will continue to pose a direct threat to outdoor activities for years to come and will jeopardize satellites where all nations rely on national security, economic prosperity and scientific discoveries. He said the United States will work with its allies as we seek to respond to this irresponsible act.

Even a grain of paint can cause great damage when it spins at 17,500 mph (28,000 km / h). Something big, after the impact, could be catastrophic for the space station.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the conduct of a test and the destruction of a shut-off satellite that has been in orbit since 1982, but insisted that the US knows for sure the resulting fragments, in terms of test time and parameters. of orbit, did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities. He called the comments of American officials hypocritical.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the attack was carried out with surgical precision and did not pose a threat to the space station. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also accused it of hypocrisy to say that Russia poses a threat to peaceful activities in space.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos would not confirm or deny that the attack took place, saying only that the unconditional safety of the crew has been and remains our top priority.

As soon as the situation became clear early Monday morning, those on board the International Space Station, four Americans, a German and two Russians were ordered to immediately seek shelter in their anchored capsules. They spent two hours in two capsules, finally appearing only to close and reopen the lids of individual station laboratories in each orbit, or 1 1/2 hours, while passing near or through space debris.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed that Russia’s actions endangered the space station.

It was a reckless act by Russia to shoot down and destroy a satellite as part of a test of an anti-satellite weapons system, which created a lot of space debris, Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

He said it was an additional concern because it shows that Russia is now developing new weapons systems that could shoot down satellites, could destroy important space capabilities for the Earth’s basic infrastructure, such as communications, navigation, or early warning of launches. of missiles.

The German Foreign Ministry also said it was very concerned about the test, which said it resulted in additional risks for astronauts on the ISS.

This irresponsible behavior carries a high risk of miscalculations and escalation, the ministry said, adding that the test underscores the urgency of an international agreement on rules for the peaceful use of space.

NASA Mission Control said the increased threat could continue to disrupt astronaut research and other work. Four of the seven crew members arrived at the orbital post just Thursday night.

A similar weapons test from China in 2007 also resulted in countless pieces of debris. One of them threatened to approach the space station dangerously last week. While the danger posed was later ruled out, NASA had decided to move the space station anyway.

Anti-satellite missile tests by the US in 2008 and India in 2019 were conducted at much lower altitudes, well below the space station, which orbits about 260 miles (420 kilometers) high.

Marcia Dunn in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Darlene Superville in Washington DC contributed to this report.