New Aboriginal cultural heritage laws aim to avert another Yukon Gorge disaster
The immediate introduction of new aboriginal cultural heritage laws in the West Australian Parliament has shocked an indigenous legal expert, who says the legislation “flies in the face of reconciliation”.
Main points:
- The new laws aim to prevent another Juukan Gorge disaster
- They will also replace outdated aboriginal cultural heritage laws
- But indigenous representatives say they have not been adequately consulted
The McGowan government will introduce a new bill later today that will replace outdated laws.
It will also remove the controversial Section 18 approval process contained in the Aboriginal Inheritance Act 1972, which allowed the destruction of a sanctuary in the Yukon Gorge.
In May 2020, mining giant Rio Tinto was able to get government approval to blow up 46,000-year-old rock shelters in the WA Pilbara region, despite traditional owners, the people Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP), warning of cultural significance of the country. .
Indigenous groups had expressed disappointment with the bill drafting process and said there had been limited consultation with traditional owners.
Curtin Law School associate professor Hannah McGlade said she was shocked to learn on Tuesday that the state government was ready to introduce its new bill.
“While the government claims that there was a consultation, it was not properly undertaken, as evidenced by the lack of will to give us the bill,” she said.
“We have serious concerns with the draft law.
“We do not believe that this current bill will change that shocking past.”
In September, five Aboriginal leaders, including Dr McGlade, called on a United Nations committee to consider West Australia’s proposed cultural heritage bill, arguing that it was incompatible with Australia’s international obligations on racial discrimination.
Under the new laws, the WA Minister for Aboriginal Affairs will still have the final say in circumstances where traditional owners and mining companies cannot agree.
Legislation will establish an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council that will be responsible for providing strategic oversight of the system, but the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs will be responsible for appointing council members.
There will be two aboriginal co-chairs plus four to nine other members, with a requirement that the majority of members be aboriginal.
Call for an all-indigenous council
Wife Yamatji Noongar and WA Greens senator Dorinda Cox accused the state government of ignoring the concerns of traditional landlords.
Ms Cox called for 100 per cent of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council to be people of the First Nations and for the removal of the minister’s final word in circumstances where traditional owners and mining companies cannot agree.
“Under this new bill, the minister’s ability to approve the destruction of cultural heritage where the parties cannot reach an agreement does not meet the principle of ‘free, prior and informed consent’,” she said.
Ms. Cox was also concerned that the new laws did not entitle traditional landlords to appeal to the State Administrative Court against the minister’s decisions.
“I’m equally concerned that the removal of the State Administrative Court’s appeal rights from previous versions of the bill would make it impossible for the people of the First Nations to lodge an appeal against a review of the proceedings or the decision to destroy Cultural Heritage, “she. tha.
Support from Yindjibarndi
But Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Michael Woodley backed the new legislation and said he had no problem with the minister having the power to make final decisions.
“As a minister, as a matter of ministerial obligations, he has to make the final decision as much as possible in accordance with all the recommendations of the ACH (Aboriginal Cultural Heritage) council and what is in the interest of the state that is required and expected by a functioning and responsible government “, he said.
Woodley said he wanted Aboriginal leaders to rally behind the bill “to further recognize the goodwill and progress made so far after 49 years, and to focus on what the law can do instead of the parts it cannot.”
“That way we all hold the minister and the government accountable,” Mr Woodley said.
Traditional owners can apply to protect sacred areas
The state government published the bill online Tuesday, along with an explanation of how it would prevent the destruction of a country in the future.
“The law also includes the principles of free, prior and informed consent in its agreement processes,” the government said.
“This means that there should be full disclosure of possible alternative options for the proposed projects to ensure that the consent of the traditional owners is in fact fully informed.
“Traditional owners will also be able to apply for a really important area to make a protected area the highest protection under the law.
“Both houses of parliament will have to approve the abolition of a protected area or any change to reduce the size of a protected area.”
The plan lacks independence from government: McGlade
Dr McGlade said there had to be an independent legal authority to “provide improved response and protection”.
“The proposal lacks independence from the government and the minister, who to date have consistently failed to protect the aboriginal heritage,” she said.
“The NT model is best practice in this regard. Members are appointed by land councils. It also reflects Aboriginal self-determination and human rights.”
She said more consultations were needed.
“Is not it time for a new relationship of respect?
“The ALP has made a commitment to reconciliation. This is in the face of reconciliation and respect for human rights.”
The power of veto discourages negotiations: Minister
Minister of Aboriginal Affairs Stephen Dawson defended the decision not to have the right of veto for indigenous people in the proposed bill.
“This is because the legislation is about negotiating, consulting and reaching agreements,” he said. Dawson told reporters.
“We have made a decision as the state government that we, the minister, be elected. Unlike the SAT, or anywhere else, we are elected. We are held accountable every four years.
“I am convinced that the place we have reached is the right place. We have loaded the legislation with processes and systems to encourage that negotiation, that transparency to reach agreements.
“But if something is troubling and cannot be agreed, it will come to the minister at the end of the day.”
He said the new laws had been in preparation for three years and were the result of extensive consultations that will continue throughout implementation.
The most ‘progressive’ reforms in the country: McGowan
The state government said the law included feedback from more than 100 seminars and information sessions attended by more than 1,400 people, 150 targeted and individual stakeholder meetings, and more than 380 submissions.
He also said there would be ongoing consultation and engagement with Aboriginal people and other stakeholders to “develop key documents that will support the bill”.
Prime Minister Mark McGowan said the bill was “the most progressive cultural heritage legislation in the country”.
“It mandates bargaining with traditional owners, in accordance with local securities laws, and allows Aboriginal people to negotiate better results for projects on their lands,” he said in a statement.
“This bill finally puts traditional landowners at the center of decision-making for managing and protecting these sites.”
WA Chamber of Minerals and Energy CEO Paul Everingham welcomed the new laws, saying the bill was a WA with which the mining and resource sector could work.
He said the industry had not always done it properly, with consequences deeply regrettable, and the new legislation was an opportunity “to provide the most modern and robust framework for managing Aboriginal cultural heritage in Australia and to be truly world leader “.
“Traditional Owners and Guardians make a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of all Australians by enabling development on their land and the resource sector takes the responsibility of these partnerships extremely seriously,” he said.
