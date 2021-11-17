Sask. the Minister of Health considering the case of the family requesting reimbursement of 832 thousand dollars





A family from Saskatoon refused reimbursement for more than $ 800,000 abroad medical fees say they have been told the case review will be completed in the coming days. The word comes after the family met privately with Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman on Monday. “I explained to the minister that at the time of Conner’s diagnosis we were constantly looking for an option within Canada and that nothing was available to us,” Kristin Finn said of the meeting to treat her five-year-old son’s adrenoleukodystrophy. “I hope they will agree to cover his treatment.” Read more: Saskatchewan family renews $ 832,000 medical bill reimbursement calls abroad Finn told reporters Monday that although overseas coverage had not been approved, she and her husband sought expensive stem cell transplantation and related care in Minnesota in 2020 after being informed that Conner needed surgery immediately. The story goes down the ad Their request for reimbursement of expenses of 832 thousand dollars was later rejected by the Ministry of Health. Since then, Finn says she and her husband have had to spend their savings, delay retirement and move to Kansas City for work to keep their family afloat. “He (Merriman) agreed to talk to our specialist, Dr. Troy Lund in Minnesota, and I hope they look at our situation and see that we did what we had to do to save our son’s life. ” Global News contacted Dr. Lund for comment, but has not yet received a response. Read more: Saskatchewan health critic calls on province to reimburse $ 800,000 family medical expenses for son During the questioning period Tuesday, Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili called on the government to reimburse the Finn family, whom he introduced for the first time Monday. In response, Prime Minister Scott Moe said Merriman is “committed to reviewing this dossier”, has engaged the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to do so and “will report to the family in the coming days”. Speaking to reporters, Moe said he would not comment on any possible outcome, but added that “if the minister changes his decision or keeps it the same, he will return (to the family) very soon, no per week. or months. ” The story goes down the ad















