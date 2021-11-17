International
How many cases of COVID-19 are there in the Waterloo region?
This is a rapidly evolving situation. The information in this article was last updated on November 16th. Will be updated as more data from Waterloo Public Health District.
of November 16th panel report from the Waterloo Public Health Region shows 224 active cases of the virus, with a total of 19,975 resolved cases.
HAD 23 new positive cases of the virus reported for a total of 20,507 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region, 17 of which are currently hospitalized. Among the cases currently hospitalized in the region for the virus, 3 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
There they are 7010 cases of a variant identified in the Waterloo region, with 3,127 Alpha cases (first detected in the UK), 21 Beta cases (first discovered in South Africa), 3502 cases of Delta (first discovered in India) and 98 gamma cases (first discovered in Brazil).
They were total 636,430 Tests administered for COVID-19 (updated Tuesday and Friday).
305 deaths of those tested positive for the virus have been reported.
An outbreak was reported in sports and fitness – related to fitness – in the workplace (3 cases).
The blasts ended at Southwood High School (2 cases) and field trips (5 cases).
The total number of explosions in the region is now 12, with the division as follows:
Child care: 1
Placement of the union: 1
Hospitals: 1
Independent living: 0
LTC / RH: 1
School: 1
After secondary education: 4
Place of work: 3
Transmission of the virus is highest in the region in cases of close contact, where 9526 have been reported.
In other cases, 6265 are received through community broadcasting, 4200 cases were taken from the explosion, 492 cases received COVID-19 during travel.
The highest number of cases in the Waterloo region is in adults in their 20s 4928. People in their 30s represent 3,445 of cases, while those in their 40s make up 2726 of cases of the region. 1275 children under the age of nine have tested positive and 2256 between the ages of 10 and 19 years.
Only five percent of cases to date, 1080 in total, are among health care workers.
The region does not report age, gender, route of transmission and place of testing of individual cases, as well as negative tests.
New cases will be added every day.
For a provincial total, visit the Ontario Ministry of Health website at ontario.ca/coronavirus, which is updated twice a day.
A group of scientists, engineers and clinicians have created an online control tool to provide information on COVID-19. They have created a self-reporting tool and a heat map that identifies potential case hotspots, confirmed cases, and vulnerable individuals across the country. You can view the map and participate in the data collection by visiting rrafshoj.ca.
More data and global total
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine has established a online showing updated information on the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has created an interactive SSituation panel map showing updated cases worldwide.
What do you do if you have symptoms?
go to ontario.ca/coronavirus to complete a self-assessment. The result may indicate that you should call your GP or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 to arrange a telephone evaluation.
Continue to practice social distancing;
• be isolated;
• call your primary care provider or Telehealth Ontario;
• or in case of symptoms such as difficulty breathing or severe chest pain, call 911 or go to the emergency department.
