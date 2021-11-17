The return of the Parthenon marbles depends on the British Museum, says No 10 | The marbles of the Parthenon

The return of the Parthenon marbles to Greece is a matter for the British Museum, Downing Street said, apparently reversing the UK government’s long-standing opposition to the idea, repeated by Boris Johnson recently in March.

Johnson met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at number 10 on Tuesday evening, with Mitsotakis reiterating his offer to exchange a series of treasures that had never before left Greece as the next exhibition for the British Museum in exchange for marbles.

Addressing Johnson’s background as a classicist, Mitsotakis told him he was a true philhellene, while insisting that the Greek government did not consider the marble issue as a footnote that could be forgotten or overlooked.

A statement number 10 said that when Mitsotakis had erected the marbles, Johnson said he understood the strength of the Greek people’s feeling about the issue, but reiterated the UK ‘s long – standing stance that the issue is an issue for British Museum administrators.

However, this was not always the view expressed by Johnson about the return of the 80-meter monumental frieze sawn by the Parthenon in 1802 by order of Lord Elgin, Britain’s ambassador at the time to the Ottoman Empire, which remain in London.

In an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea in March, Johnson stressed that this remained the stance, despite the strong feelings of the Greek people.

He said: The UK Government has a strong and long-standing stance on the sculptures, which is that they were legally purchased by Lord Elgin under the relevant laws of the time and have been legally owned by British Museum administrators since their purchase .

But when Johnsons spokesman was asked Tuesday what the message would be for Mitsotakis at the meeting, he said: I will not prevent their meeting, of course, but the possession of the marbles is simply a matter of the museum. Not one for the UK government.

Asked about the apparent change in the UK’s previous position, he said: The British Museum operates independently of the government. It is free, rightly, from political interference Any question about the location of the Parthenon sculptures is a matter for them.

A Downing Street source said that despite Johnsons’ views, it has long been the UK’s official position that any return was a matter for the British Museum, whose new trustee is former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne.

The apparent change of approach is likely to revive the wider debate over museums returning artifacts taken from other countries during colonial times, which UK ministers have so far resisted under the mantra of preservation and explanation. .

Several regional museums have said they may repatriate the controversial Benin bronzes, most of which were looted by British forces in 1897. This year Germany said it would begin returning a significant number of Benin bronzes held in museums. its in Nigeria.

Maintenance work at the British Museum and the pandemic have prevented the Parthenon marbles from being seen in public for nearly a year. The Acropolis Museum, which was built to place classical carvings at the foot of the monument in Athens, reopened in May.

Mitsotakis is particularly eager to secure the repatriation of the sculptures, describing the UK’s refusal to engage in talks as a losing battle.

The consistent view of the British Museum is that the sculptures were legally purchased, with Elgin obtaining official consent from the Ottoman Empire to remove the sculpture section.

His actions were thoroughly investigated by a select parliamentary committee in 1816 and found to be completely legal, before the sculptures entered the British Museum collection by parliamentary act, says the museum on its website.

Activists describe the government’s new stance as a deviant tactic.

Paul Cartledge, an emeritus professor of Greek culture at Cambridge University and vice-chair of the British Committee for the Return of the Parthenon Marbles, told the Guardian that this was a hand trick.

It is nonsense, he said. Even if the faithful agreed to relinquish them, the final decision to annul the 1816 Act, which declared the Elgin Collection owned by the nation, would have to pass legally through the British Parliament. There is no doubt that pressure is mounting for a real, post-imperial reconciliation in the cultural sphere, and Johnson is trying to avoid it.

Greek media said Mitsotakis had told the UK leader that marbles were an important issue for bilateral relations that Athens would not remove.