International
Three suicide bombers kill three, injure dozens in Ugandan capital
- Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack
- Explosions near the police station, parliament
- 33 people hospitalized, 5 in critical condition
- It stuns the nation known as the shield against militant Islam
- Uganda has been hit by a wave of bombs recently
KAMPALA, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Islamic State claimed responsibility for a heart attack in the Ugandan capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent members of parliament to defend themselves in the latest wave of bombings.
The bombings in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, rocked a nation known as a shield against violent Islamic militants in East Africa, and whose leader has spent years cultivating support for Western security.
Islamic State claimed responsibility through the group’s Amaq News Agency for an account linked to the Telegram. The nicknames of the three attackers indicated that they were all from Uganda.
The death toll including the three attackers was six, said police spokesman Fred Enanga, including police officers. A diplomat told Reuters that two police officers were killed.
Enanga said 33 people were being treated at the hospital, including five in critical condition.
Police said intelligence showed that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) affiliated with the Islamic State were responsible.
“Our intelligence … shows that these are local terrorist groups that are linked to the ADF,” Enanga said.
The blasts, three minutes apart – the first near the central police station and two very close to parliament – prompted lawmakers and office workers to rush to cover themselves with broken glass as a plume of white smoke rose over the city center. .
A suicide bomber wearing a backpack exploded near the checkpoint at the police station, killing two, Enanga said. The second attack, including two suicide bombers on motorcycles, killed one person.
“Such a sound from a large gun exploded. The ground shook, my ears almost went blank,” said Peter Olupot, a 28-year-old bank guard near parliament. “I saw a vehicle on fire and everyone was running and panicking. I saw a man boda boda (motorcycle) – his head was broken.”
Anti-terrorism police caught another potential suicide bomber and found a device in his home, Enanga said.
MILITAN GROUPS
The ADF was founded by Ugandan Muslims but is now located in the wooded mountains of neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where it has been blamed for thousands of civilian deaths.
Last month, Islamic State claimed responsibility for its first blast in Uganda – an attack on a police station in Kampala that killed no one.
Days later, she said a “security detachment” in the “Central African Province” bombed a restaurant. Police said the device killed a waitress and injured three others and linked her to the ADF, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
Also last month, Ugandan police said a suicide bomber had blown up a bus, killing only himself. His affiliation was unclear.
Dino Mahtani of the International Crisis Group of Experts said the ADF’s focus had shifted from settling local accounts and controlling local war economies.
“With the latest connection of his main faction to ISIS (Islamic State), a number of foreigners from all over East Africa with more globalist jihadist agendas have arrived in his camps,” he said.
Laren Poole of the US-based Bridgeway Foundation said the Ugandan bombings and a recent attempt in neighboring Rwanda, which police announced on October 1, appeared to be linked to a Ugandan-based bomb maker active in eastern Congo called Meddie Nkalubo, nicknamed “Punisher”.
The group began training fighters to use suicide vests in March, he said, and have since created increasingly sophisticated plots. Initial physical evidence linked Tuesday’s attack in Kampala to the ADF, he said – perhaps an attempt to show its strength in attracting volunteers.
Islamic State is promoting many actions in what it calls the “Central African Province,” he said.
Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Nairobi, Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo and Hereward Holland in Kinshasa; Written by Katharine Houreld; Edited by Giles Elgood, Angus MacSwan, Timothy Heritage and Mark Heinrich
