Philippine election: Manny Pacquiao says he will imprison former allies if he wins presidency





Speaking to CNN in an interview on November 11, the presidential candidate said he planned to investigate several members of the outgoing administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“All those corrupt officials should be imprisoned,” he said. “Only in this way can we have economic growth in our country, because this is the cancer of this country, the obstacle to development.”

Pacquiao hopes to succeed Duterte when the Philippines goes to the polls on May 9, 2022, with the official campaign not scheduled to begin until February.

But the race is already heating up.

One of the favorites is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. – The controversial 64-year-old son and name of the late dictator accused of stealing billions from the country during a two-and-a-half decade reign during which thousands of people were imprisoned and tortured. Some experts praise the Marcos family amassed more than $ 10 billion during the dictatorship. Marcos Jr. has claimed that many of the allegations against his family are defamatory. Pacquiao’s agenda includes the attempt to recover part of the “stolen property” from the Marcos family, which was exiled for more than five years after a 1986 revolution. “I’m not afraid,” Pacquiao said. “This is my fight to give development to our country, to imprison those who are constantly stealing the Philippines from its wealth. I want them to be imprisoned.” A wide open field Weeks of speculation ended on Tuesday when Marcos Jr. and Duterte’s eldest daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, confirmed they would be candidate candidates in the election. Duterte-Carpio, 43, will run for vice president – separately elected by the President – on the same ticket as Marcos Jr., cementing an alliance between two powerful families. Among the other leading candidates for the top post are Duterte’s longtime aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go; current vice president and Duterte critic Leni Robredo; and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a former actor. According to Richard Heydarian, associate professor of politics at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, dynasties and celebrities have dominated the country’s politics since the fall of the Marcos dictatorship. “For a while, celebrities presented themselves as a kind of self-made alternative to political dynasties,” he said. “However, just because you are a celebrity does not mean you will win.” But Pacquiao has a chance to fight. The wide field of candidates, combined with the Philippine electoral system could work to the former boxer’s advantage, Heydarian said. “Let’s not forget, we do not have runoff elections in the Philippines,” he said. All you have to do to become President is to win more votes than everyone else. In 2016, Duterte did just that – winning the presidency with just over 39% of the vote. Despite criticism that he prioritized his boxing career over his role in Congress, Pacquiao’s political star has risen over the past five years under Duterte’s rule. But the relationship between the two men has declined in recent months. Signs of a rift within the ruling PDP-Laban party began in March when the former boxer criticized Duterte’s stance on a maritime dispute with China and accused government agencies of corruption. Speaking to CNN, Pacquiao also questioned the Duterte administration’s handling Covid-19 “The Filipinos are shocked by the way the people responsible for the Covid response handled the pandemic,” Pacquiao said. “We are laughing at the reaction to Covid and the corruption in the government.” In July, Pacquiao said $ 200 million in aid for the pandemic destined for the poorest people of the country was extinct. Duterte responded by challenging Pacquiao to appoint corrupt government officials to prove that the former boxer was not just doing politics before the election. The race for President has been repeatedly overshadowed by the controversial president, who is currently facing an International Criminal Court investigation into his “fight against drugs”, in which police say more than 6,600 people were killed. . The government has said it will not cooperate with an international investigation because the Philippines has a functioning justice system. Duterte, who is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second term, will run for senator in next year’s election. Meanwhile, his youngest son, Sebastian Duterte, is running to replace Duterte-Carpio as mayor of Davao, on the southern island of Mindanao. According to Heydarian, the outgoing president “needs a fortress because the International Criminal Court is likely to continue the full-scale investigation. And we may even see arrest warrants against some of the top officials in the Philippines.” Pacquiao said he would investigate the Duterte administration for its role in the killings. “I will continue the fight against drugs in the right way,” Pacquiao said. “You do not need to kill them on the street, there is a regular process, (giving) the opportunity to defend themselves to prove they are innocent.” The popularity of Pacquiao Unlike some of his rivals for the presidency, Pacquiao was born into poverty. He sold candy and cigarettes on the street as children to make a living as siblings and single mother and began his boxing career fighting for several pesos in illegal periods. The only boxer to ever win world titles in eight different weight categories, Pacquiao retired from boxing this year after a brilliant 26-year career. His success in the ring and the famous generosity – in 2016 he estimated he had given $ 200 million to help the poor – have made him a national icon. Although his unconventional career path has pushed him a lot into the middle class, Pacquiao is extremely popular among poor Filipinos who have been inspired by his ragged history, according to Heydarian, of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. “Pacquiao has 100% name recognition, Pacquiao has a lot of money, he has (one) network across the country and he is a very charismatic guy,” Heydarian said. “He also comes from a very poor background (and) his life story is also extremely inspiring.” Pacquiao said it is his unusual path – and his established success – that sets him apart from other candidates. “I’m not a traditional politician,” Pacquiao said. “I am a very forward and direct person, I do not hesitate to say what is right. I want to give Filipinos a good life, a good future, that’s my goal, so I got into politics.

Additional reporting by Reuters and CNN’s Ben Westcott.

